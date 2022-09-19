The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 19, 2022
Chicago’s Chris Redd leaves ‘SNL’ after five years

Comedian says he had ‘the experience of a lifetime’ on the NBC show, where he won an Emmy and impersonated Cory Booker, Kanye West and Eric Adams.

By  Darel Jevens
   
Chris Redd appears on a Weekend Update segment of “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 16, 2021.

With less than two weeks to go until “Saturday Night Live” begins its 48th season, the show’s major cast overhaul continues with the departure of former Chicagoan Chris Redd.

That makes eight cast members out since May.

In a statement provided to the Hollywood trades, Redd did not give a reason for his exit but called his “SNL” stint “the experience of a lifetime.”

He was a highly visible presence on the show in character roles and with impressions of Sen. Cory Booker, Kanye West and New York Mayor Eric Adams. In 2018 he won an Emmy as one of the writers of the “SNL” song “Come Back Barack.”

On the side, Redd co-starred on Kenan Thompson’s two-season sitcom “Kenan” on NBC as well as the acclaimed workplace comedy “Bust Down” on Peacock.

A St. Louis native, Redd moved with his family to Naperville at age 8. He later performed at iO in Chicago, with a Second City touring company and as a local stand-up comedian before landing “SNL.”

Also leaving the show’s cast are Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari. Four new featured players were announced last week.

