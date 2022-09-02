Fall theater guide 2022: ‘Lion King,’ ‘The Notebook,’ and Destinos: Chicago International Latino Theater Festival among the highlights of the season

If live theater is what you seek, Chicago’s stages are filled with musicals, comedy, dramas and more to help you celebrate the fall months ahead with an evening or afternoon at a local venue.

Here’s what’s playing (or set to open in the next few weeks) on area stages:

Chris Taylor as Langston Hughes in “My Brother Langston.” Alan Davis

“My Brother Langston”: Backed by music from the Harlem Renaissance, Rueben Echoles’ play shows why Langston Hughes was considered one of the greatest poets and civil rights leaders. Directed by Echoles. To Sept. 18. Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark, $55; blackensemble.org.

“Hello, Dolly!”: Heidi Kettenring stars in Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman’s musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s play “The Matchmaker.” Directed and choreographed by Denis Jones. To Oct. 16. Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $59-$64; marriotttheatre.com.

“Richard III”: Babes With Blades presents Shakespeare’s drama about Richard of Gloucester and his bloody rise to England’s throne. Directed by Richard Costes. To Oct. 15. The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, $20-$35; babeswithblades.org.

Joe Lewis (left) and Peter Stielstra star in “Girlfriend.” Jay Espano

“Girlfriend”: The Chicago premiere of Todd Almond and Matthew Sweet’s musical, based on Sweet’s album of the same title, about two teens who begin to explore their relationship. Directed by Jay Espano. To Sept. 25. Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, $35; pridearts.org.

“National Merit”: Valen-Marie Santos’ drama about seven students who embark on an intensive PSAT prep program in the hopes of becoming National Merit Scholars. Directed by Enrico Spada. To Sept. 25. BoHo Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $30; bohotheatre.com

“Miss Holmes Returns”: In Christopher M. Walsh’s play, Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson search for the truth behind a seemingly clear-cut murder case. Directed by Elise Kauzlaric. To Oct. 16. Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood, $45; lifelinetheatre.com.

“Chagall in School”: In James Sherman’s drama, artist Marc Chagall’s goal to open a free school where students can explore their artistic goals quickly becomes complicated. Directed by Georgette Verdin. To Oct. 8. Grippo Stage Company at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $38-$42; theaterwit.org.

“Hay Fever”: Noel Coward’s comedy follows the eccentric Bliss family over one weekend at their country estate where confusion reigns. Directed by Terry McCabe. To Oct. 9. City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $34; citylit.org.

“Murder on the Orient Express”: Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie mystery finds Hercule Poirot investigating a murder on the title train. To Oct. 23. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $54-$74; drurylanetheatre.com.

Mariah Lyttle (from left) plays Lorrell, Breyannah Tillman portrays Effie and Taylor Marie Daniel plays Deena in “Dreamgirls.” Amy Nelson

“Dreamgirls”: Tom Eyen and Henry Krieger’s musical follows the Dreamettes, three women who navigate the highs and lows of life, love and fame as they try to break into the 1960s music scene. Directed by Christopher Betts. To Oct. 16. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora, $28-$79 (pay what you can on Sept. 1, 3); paramountaurora.com.

“Southern Gothic”: Windy City Playhouse remounts its immersive play set in a full-scale 1960s home where four couples celebrate a birthday; over the course of the evening well-kept secrets are revealed. To Nov. 30. Petterino’s lower level, 150 N. Dearborn (entrance to theater is on Randolph), $65-$105; windycityplayhouse.com.

Steppenwolf ensemble member Celeste M. Cooper in rehearsal for Steppenwolf Theatre’s Chicago premiere of “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington.” Michael Brosilow

“The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington”: James Ijames’ drama is a fever dream that takes us into the uncomfortable and horrific ramifications of this country’s original sin. Directed by Whitney White. Sept. 1-Oct. 9. Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20+; steppenwolf.org.

“The Garbologists”: Lindsay Joelle’s offbeat buddy comedy pairs a blue-collar, old-school sanitation worker with an Ivy League-educated newbie in the cab of a New York City garbage truck. Directed by Cody Estle. Sept. 1-Oct. 2. Northlight Theater at North Shore Center, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $30-$89; northlight.org.

“The Clinic”: Season two of Congo Square Theatre’s old-school radio melodrama follows the continued escapades of Dr. Latisha Bradley, whose revolutionary medical discovery will change the world. Now streaming, $15 suggested; congosquaretheatre.org

“Arsenic and Old Lace”: In Joseph Kesselring’s classic, a hilarious chain of events ensues when a nephew discovers his maiden aunts’ macabre secrets. Directed by Ron OJ Parson. Through Oct. 2. Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis, $37.50-$84; courttheatre.org.

“The Notebook”: World premiere of Ingrid Michaelson and Bekah Brunstetter’s musical based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel, a moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Co-directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams. Sept. 6-Oct. 16. Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $45-$125; chicagoshakes.com.

Kevin Webb and Caitlin Jackson in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Mejiah Arts

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”: Stephen Sondheim’s macabre masterpiece about an unjustly exiled barber who returns to 19th century London seeking revenge. Directed by Derek Van Barham. Sept. 8-Nov. 6. Kokandy Productions at Chopin Theatre, 1543 W. Division, $40; kokandyproductions.com.

“Clybourne Park”: Bruce Norris’ comedy-drama inspired by Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun,” about a suburban house and the two couples who own it 50 years apart. Directed by Kurt Naebig. Sept. 8-Oct. 9. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $42; btechicago.com.

Jasmine Cheri Rush (from left), Velma Austin, Demetra Dee and Jazzma Pryor in Shattered Globe Theatre’s Chicago premiere of “Stew.” Jenn Udoni/Franco Images

“Stew”: Zora Howard’s drama explores how the secrets we keep from our mothers eventually become the secrets we keep from ourselves. Directed by Malkia Stampley. Sept. 9-Oct. 22. Shattered Globe Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $45; sgtheatre.org.

“HOA”: In Angelina Martinez’s play, see what happens when a couple finds their dream home in a neighborhood that’s not quite right. Directed by Christy Arington. Sept. 9-Oct. 22. Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard, $25; thefactorytheater.com.

“Clyde’s”: Lynn Nottage’s comedy is set in a truck stop cafe where the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff share a quest to create the perfect sandwich. Directed by Kate Whoriskey. Sept. 10-Oct. 9. Goodman Theatre, 150 N. Dearborn, $25-$80; goodmantheatre.com.

Anney Fresh as Leonardo in “Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster.” Rebecca J. Michelson

“Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster”: Manual Cinema’s adaptation of Mo Williams’ story about the unlikely friendship between a monster who longs to be scary and his friend Sam, the most scaredy-cat kid in the world. Sept. 10-Oct. 16. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine, $25-$36; chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

International Voices Project: An introduction to some of the most exciting new voices on the international theater scene. Sept. 12-28. Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio, free or donation; ivpchciago.org.

Destinos: Chicago International Latino Theater Festival: Maria del Carmen Felix and Mariannela Catano in “La Pajara de San Juan” (Sept. 14-17), Colectivo El Pozo’s “Las Migas” (Sept. 15-Oct. 2), Teatro Tariakuri’s “Bruna la Bruja Bruta” (Sept. 17-Oct. 16), Teatro Linea de Sombra’s “Pequenos Territorios en Reconstruccion” (Sept. 21-25), Sergio Blanco’s “Tebas Land” (Sept. 22-Oct. 9), Teatro Vista’s “Enough to Let the Light In” (Sept. 21-Oct. 23), Urban Theater Company’s “Evolution of a Sonero” (Sept. 29-Oct. 23), Teatro Publico’s “Blanco Temblor” (Sept. 29-Oct. 2), American Blues Theater’s “Alma” (Oct. 7-Nov. 6), Vision Latino Theater’s “Sancocho” (Oct. 10-Nov. 30), Paramount Theatre’s “BULL: A Love Story” (Oct. 5-Nov. 20), Ricardo Gamboa’s “The Wizards” (Oct. 14-Nov. 22), Aguijon Theater’s “Cintas de Seda” (Oct. 13-Nov. 20). Locations and prices vary; clata.org.

“Cabaret”: Kander and Ebb’s classic musical set amidst the decadence of 1929 Berlin and the threat of the emerging Third Reich. Directed by Robbie Simpson. Sept. 15-Oct. 22. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $45; metropolisarts.com.

Nolan Robinson and Mack Spotts in Refracted Theatre Company’s world premiere of St. Sebastian. Jenn Udoni/Franco Images

“St. Sebastian”: Andrew Kramer’s dark comedy about a queer white couple that moves into a historically Black neighborhood. Directed by Graham Miller.Sept. 15-Oct. 2. Refracted Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $18; refractedco.com.

“Red Summer”: The world premiere of Andrew White and Shepsu Aakhi’s drama, set during the 1919 Chicago race riots, about two World War I soldiers — one Black, one white — who fought on the same side during the war but are now pitted against one other; directed by Lydia J. Dymond. Sept. 16-25. Governors State University Center for the Performing Arts, 1 University Dr., University Park, $29-$39; govst.edu/redsummer.

“Little Shop of Horrors”: Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s musical about a meek plant store worker, his co-worker crush and the man-eating plant that causes them trouble. Directed by Matthew Silar. Sept. 15-Oct. 16. Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest, $40, $45; citadeltheatre.org.

“Fiddler on the Roof”: The North American premiere of a new production of Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick’s classic musical, the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives and the traditions that define faith and family. Sept. 17-Oct. 7. Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker, $40+; lyricopera.org.

The North American Tour of “Anastasia.” Jeremy Daniel

“Anastasia”: Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s musical about the woman who claims to be the missing princess of the Romanov empire. Directed by Darko Tresnjak. Sept. 20-25. CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe, $27+; broadwayinchicago.com.

“Enough to Let the Light In”: Paloma Nozicka’s drama about two girlfriends who spend a night celebrating a milestone until secrets are revealed and lives changed. Directed by Georgette Verdin. Sept. 21-Oct. 23. Teatro Vista at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theater, 1700 N. Halsted, $35, $40; steppenwolf.org.

“Alma”: Benjamin Benne’s drama about a single mother who fears a sacrifice from her past will now make her worst nightmare a reality; directed by Ana Velazquez. Sept. 22-Oct. 22. American Blues Theater at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge, $25-$45; americanbluestheater.com.

‘The Ugly One”: Marius Von Mayenburg’s comedy about a man who was never concerned about his looks until he’s told he’s the ugliest man in the world. Directed by Michael Mejia. Sept. 22-Oct. 29. Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland, $25; trapdoortheatre.com.

“Botticelli in the Fire”: Jordan Tannahill’s hot-blooded queering of Renaissance Italy that questions the value of art at the collapse of society. Directed by Bo Frazier. Sept. 22-Nov. 5. First Floor Theater at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$35; firstfloortheater.com.

“The Strange Case of Jekyll and Hyde”: In a new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novella, Dr. Henri Jekyll finds the cards heavily stacked against her as she struggles to survive in Victorian England. Directed by Morgan Manasa. Sept. 22-Oct. 23. Idle Muse Theatre at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa, $10-$20; idlemuse.org.

“What to Send Up When It Goes Down”: Aleshea Harris’play-pageant-ritual-homegoing celebration responds to the gratuitous loss of Black lives and interrupts discourses that enable the ubiquity of racialized violence in our society. Co-directed by Ericka Ratcliff and Daniel Bryant. Sept. 24-Oct. 16. Congo Square Theatre at Lookingglass Theatre, Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan, $35; lookingglasstheatre.org.

“Wicked”: Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s musical is the untold backstory of the witches of Oz. Sept. 28-Dec. 4. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, $59+; broadwayinchicago.com.

“Tiger Style!”: Mike Lew’s comedy about two squabbling siblings who join forces to overcome the outrageous pressures of adulthood. Directed by Brian Balcom. Sept. 29-Oct. 30. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $35-$90; writerstheatre.org.

“The Malignant Ampersands”: Brett Neveu’s unofficial sequel to Orson Welles’ “The Magnificent Ambersons” — a century ago they were a wealthy, thriving family, today, they are cursed with disease and misfortune. Directed by Dado. Sept. 29-Nov. 20. A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells, $30-$40; aredorchidtheatre.org.

“Private Lives”: Noel Coward’s iconic 1930 comedy about a once-married couple who unexpectedly cross paths while on honeymoons with their new partners. Directed by Ian Frank. Sept. 29-Nov. 13. Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $40; raventheatre.com.

Tyler Anthony Smith stars in “Frankenstreisand.” Rick Aguilar Studios

“Frankenstreisand”: Tyler Anthony Smith’s drag comedy which presents Dr. Barbra Frankenstreisand’s first show in 27 years as she performs twisted versions of her signature songs. Directed by Stephanie Shaw. Sept. 29-Oct. 31. Hell in a Handbag Productions at Redline VR, 4702 N. Ravenswood, $21-$40; handbagproductions.org.

“Mary Seacole”: Jackie Sibblies Drury’s drama about a 19th century British-Jamaican nurse who crossed battle and race lines to chart her own course in history from the Crimean War to a modern-day nursing home. Co-directed by Jerrell Henderson and Hannah Todd. Oct. 1-Nov. 6. Griffin Theatre at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $40; griffintheatre.com

“1919”: J. Nicole Brooks’ adaptation of Eve L. Ewing’s collection of poems about the killing of Black teenager Eugene Williams in 1919 near the segregated Chicago lakeshore. Directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent. Oct. 4-29. Steppenwolf for Young Adults at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted, $20; Steppenwolf.org.

“BULL: A Love Story”: Nancy Garcia Loza’s drama about a man, released from prison after a decade, who returns to his Lake View neighborhood hoping to resume life with his family. Directed by Laura Alcala Baker. Oct. 5-Nov. 20.Paramount’s Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena. Tickets: $35 for Destinos Festival performances Oct. 5-16, after that $67-$74 (pay what you can Oct. 6, 8). Visit paramountaurora.com.

“Swing State”: Rebecca Gilman’s contemporary portrait of America’s heartland in a time when it seems like everyone has a different idea of what it means to be an American. Directed by Robert Falls. Oct. 7-Nov. 13. Goodman Theatre, 150 N. Dearborn, $25+; goodmantheatre.com.

Peacebook Festival: Collaboraction’s annual event looks at theater that heals during a day of fellowship filled with workshops, panels and performances by Oba William King, Sandra Delgado, Jeronimo Speaks and more. Oct. 8. Kehrein Center for the Arts, 5628 W. Washington, $15-$30; collaboraction.org.

“Routes”: Rachel De-lahay’s drama looks through the eyes of immigrants, refugees and children in conflict with the law as they fight to get home. Directed by Mikael Burke. Oct. 12-Nov. 20. Remy Bumppo Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $68; remybumppo.org.

The cast of “Clue” at the Mercury Theater. Brandon Dahlquist

“Clue”: Jonathan Lynn and Sandy Rustin’s adaptation of the movie based on the board game about six dinner guests at a remote mansion where murder and blackmail are on the menu. Directed by Walter Stearns. Oct. 13-Jan. 1. Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport, $35-$80; mercurytheaterchicago.com.

“The Cleanup”: Hallie Palladino’s comedy, set behind the scenes at a DIY preschool co-op, is a window into the often invisible struggles of toddler parents. Directed by Jen Poulin. Oct. 13-Nov. 19. Prop Thtr at Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture, 2936 N. Southport, $32; athenaeumcenter.org.

“She Loves Me”: Joe Masteroff, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick’s musical about two shop clerks who respond to a lonely hearts ad and unknowingly correspond with each other. Directed by Jeffrey Cass. Oct. 14-30. BrightSide Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville, $25; brighsidetheatre.com.

“Last Ascent”: Kristin Idaszak’s drama about a professional alpinist diagnosed with a heart condition who must face a tragic accident that changed her life forever. Directed by Denise Yvette Serna. Oct. 15-Nov. 20. The New Coordinates at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, pay-what-you-can; thenewcoordinates.org.

“The Locusts”: In Jennifer Rumberger’s thriller, a Miami police detective returns to her small hometown to help apprehend the serial killer terrorizing its citizens. Directed by John Gawlik. Oct. 20-Nov. 19. The Gift Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont, $38-$45; thegifttheatre.org.

“Camelot”: Lerner and Lowe’s classic musical tells the story of King Arthur, Guenevere, Lancelot and the Knights of the Round Table. Oct. 20-Nov. 13. Music Theater Works at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, $19.50-$106; musictheaterworks.com.

“Julius Caesar”: A modern-dress staging of Shakespeare’s tragedy about the downfall of the Roman leader. Directed by Charles Askenaizer. Oct. 20-Nov. 20. Invictus Theatre, 1106 W. Thorndale, $35; invictustheatreco.com.

“Measure for Measure”: Shakespeare’s searing examination of political corruption and social injustice is set against the turbulence of 1959 Cuba as Fidel Castro seizes power. Directed by Henry Godinez. Oct. 21-Nov. 27. Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand, $49-$92; chicagoshakes.com.

“The Mark of Kane”: In Mark Pracht’s drama, it’s 1939 and two friends huddle in a Bronx apartment to create a legendary comic-book hero. Directed by Terry McCabe. Oct. 21-Dec. 4. City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr, $34; citylit.org.

“Buried Child”: Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is set in America’s heartland and details the disintegration of the American Dream within one family. Directed by Derek Bertelsen. Oct. 21-Nov. 19. AstonRep Theatre at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway; astonrep.com.

“Man and Moon”: In Siena Marilyn Ledger’s new play, a transitioning man meets an outer-space-loving 12-year-old girl in the waiting room of a hospital’s oncology unit, where they share with each other their dreams and fears. Oct. 21-Nov. 13. 16th Street Theatre at Madison Street Theater, 1010 Madison, Oak Park, $25, $30; 16thstreettheatre.org.

“Blue Heaven”: Four blues legends — Big Momma Thornton, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and Stevie Ray Vaughn — reminisce about the ups and downs of their careers while waiting for the “new guy” — B.B. King — to show up. Written and directed by Daryl Brooks. Oct. 22-Nov. 27. Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark, $55; blackensembletheater.org.

“Boeing-Boeing”: Marc Camoletti’s 1960s farce about a Paris bachelor, engaged to three flight attendants, who finds life gets complicated when all three women are in town at the same time. Oct. 28-Nov. 20. Saint Sebastian Players at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, $30; saintsebastianplayers.org.

“Hit ‘Em on the Blackside”: Season three of Congo Square Theatre’s sketch comedy series brings back memorable characters and new stories with a nod to social themes. Streams Oct. 28-Feb. 3, free; congosquaretheatre.org.

“Rent”: Jonathan Larson’s classic musical about a group of friends struggling to survive and create in Manhattan’s East Village under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Oct. 29-Nov. 27. Porchlight Music Theatre at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn, $25+; porchlightmusictheatre.org.

“American Son”: The Chicago premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown’s drama about a bi-racial couple who confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by the police. Directed by Tim Rhoze. Oct. 29-Nov. 13. Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes, Evanston, $30; fjtheatre.com.

“Plaid as Hell”: A queer comedy about friends on a camping trip that gets off to a rocky start. Directed by Christina Casano. Oct. 29-Nov. 19. Babes With Blades at Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard, $35; babeswithblades.org.

“A Murder in the Court of Xanadu”: A Theater in the Dark’s audio drama in which Kublai Khan’s Xanadu is transposed into the 21st century as one of the largest corporations on the planet. Written and directed by Corey Bradberry. Begins streaming Nov. 3, $10; atheaterinthedark.com.

”The Conspirators’ 125th Anniversary Jubilee”: The neo-commedia style ensemble visits years of political satire with a medley of musical numbers from past productions as well as new offerings. Directed by Wm. Bullion. Nov. 3-19. The Conspirators at Otherworld Theater, 3914 N. Clark, $25; conspirewithus.org.

“Jeeves Intervenes”: Margaret Raether’s adaptation of the P.G. Wodehouse story finds the marriage-averse Bertie desperately trying to avoid his ferocious Aunt Agatha with the help of his highly competent valet Jeeves. Directed by Michael Goldberg. Nov. 5-Dec. 4. First Folio Theatre at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 31st, Oak Brook, $49, $59; firstfolio.org

“Elf”: Thomas Meehan, Bob Martin, Matthew Skylar and Chad Beguelin’s musical adaptation of the film about an elf in Santa’s workshop who discovers he is human and sets out to find his birth father. Nov. 9-Jan. 8. Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $54-$74; drurylanetheatre.com.

“The Sound of Music :” Richard Rodgers, Oscar Hammerstein, Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse’s classic musical about a young governess and the family that changes her life. Directed by Amber Mak. Nov. 9-Jan. 8. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora, $28-$79 (pay what you can Nov. 10, 12); paramountaurora.com.

“Trouble in Mind”: In Alice Childress’ play set in the mid-1950s, a group of actors rehearse a new anti-lynching drama as tensions flair between the Black actress in the starring role and her white director. Directed by Ron OJ Parson. Nov. 10-Dec. 18. TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington, $25-$57; timelinetheatre.com.

“The Island”: Athol Fugard, John Kani and Winston Nthsona’s drama about two South African political prisoners who toil by day in a prison quarry and secretly spend their evenings rehearsing a two-man version of “Antigone.” Directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent. Nov. 11-Dec. 4. Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis, $37.50-$84; courttheatre.org.

“Dooby Dooby Moo”: James R. Grote’s adaptation of Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin’s children’s book about a group of farm animals who join a talent contest with hopes of winning a trampoline. Directed by Heather Currie. Nov. 12-Dec. 11. Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood, $20; lifelinetheatre.com.

“The Steadfast Tin Soldier”: Mary Zimmerman’s adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale about a little tin soldier who never gives up. Directed by Zimmerman. Nov. 13-Jan. 8. Lookingglass Theatre, Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan, $45-$75; lookingglasstheatre.org.

“It Runs in the Family”: Ray Cooney’s farce is set in a hospital where a doctor attempts to fend off a paternity suit, an ex-wife, a punkish son and various other lunatics. Directed by Pat Murphy. Nov. 16-Dec. 18. Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest, $40, $45; citadeltheatre.org.

Gerald Ramsey as Mufasa in “The Lion King.” Deen van Meer/Disney

“The Lion King”: Julie Taymor, Elton John and Tim Rice’s musical adaptation of the Disney film is a breathtaking and creative production that never gets old. Nov. 17-Jan. 14. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $33+; broadwayinchicago.com.

“Season’s Greetings”: Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy follows the anxiety and high kinks at a family Christmas gathering. Directed by Connie Canaday Howard. Nov. 17-Dec. 18. Buffalo Theatre Ensemble at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $42; btechicago.com.

“A Christmas Carol”: Larry Yando returns as Ebenezer Scrooge in the annual staging of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story. Directed by Jessica Thebus. Nov. 19-Dec. 31. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $25+; goodmantheatre.org.