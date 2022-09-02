Horoscope for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 3:15 to 9. p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A conversation with a partner or close friend will be upbeat. However, this person might try to convince you about something or promise you something. If so, you will be wise to take things with a grain of salt. (They might be too optimistic about what they suggest.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a strong, successful day at work for you. However, because you are enthusiastic and excited about something, you might overlook details. Therefore, be smart and double check everything. Remember: What the large print giveth, the small print taketh away.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your social plans are exciting today. Enjoy fun activities with kids as well as anything to do with the arts, musical performances, movies, the theater or any kind of entertaining diversion. Take note: When seeking fun and good times, you might be tempted to go overboard. Think about the ramifications of your choices.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Family conversations will go well because people are optimistic and friendly. However, there is a tendency to entertain big, sweeping ideas that might not be doable or affordable. (Usually, you don’t fall for these because you are practical.) Just saying...

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a fast-paced, upbeat day! Enjoy talking to siblings, relatives and neighbors. You will also enjoy studying, writing and learning new things. It’s a good day to sign contracts; however, do not gloss over details. Assume nothing. Today, it’s easy to assume that everything is fine and dandy, which means you might overlook an important detail.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might have exciting, money-making ideas. This is because you are quick to see the big picture, as well as sweeping trends for the future. Nevertheless, make sure that the details of your plans will come together. Don’t ignore things that don’t “fit.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today, Mercury is in your sign opposing Jupiter, which gives you good feelings and promotes an optimistic outlook on life. You will be enthusiastic about making plans, attending conferences, and having discussions with others. (Beware grand thinking that is impractical.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a feel-good day! You’re enjoying the company of others — friends and interactions with groups. Relations with bosses, parents and authority figures are pleasant. (You might develop a crush on your boss.) You’re also happy with coworkers, and they’re happy with you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be involved in discussions with younger people today. If so, this will be an upbeat experience that boosts your enthusiasm. In turn, this might make you entertain ambitious, optimistic goals. Wait a day or two to see if these goals still look doable. Give things a sober, second thought.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Despite your feelings of confidence and optimism, be careful about volunteering for anything today. Likewise, think twice before you agree to anything because it’s easy to be overoptimistic and see things as easier or better than they really are. Stay realistic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a fabulous day to study, learn, travel and do anything to push the boundaries of your horizon. You’re eager to entertain big ideas and discuss philosophy, history, religion and exciting ideas. You might also persuade others to see your point of view.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

When it comes to financial matters today, be careful because you might overestimate something. Or if you are considering an investment, something might look better than it is. Double check issues regarding how to divide or share an inheritance or anything else. Stay informed.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Keanu Reeves (1964) shares your birthday. You are charismatic, friendly, and very engaging. You are also intelligent, down to earth and unpretentious. You are a nurturer, as well as an excellent negotiator. This is a winning year for you! Your past efforts will be rewarded by promotions, awards, accolades and recognition for your talents. Bravo!

