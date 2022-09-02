The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 2, 2022
College Sports Sports Sports Saturday

Big Game Hunting: Notre Dame is on the wrong end of a code-red spread at Ohio State

Have I mentioned that opening games make me nervous? But the picks are in.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Big Game Hunting: Notre Dame is on the wrong end of a code-red spread at Ohio State
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Oklahoma State v Notre Dame

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer scores a touchdown during last season’s Fiesta Bowl.

Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Seven seasons ago, Notre Dame made it to the Fiesta Bowl only to be clobbered 44-26 by Ohio State. It might as well have been a replay of how things ended 17 seasons ago, when the Irish were outclassed 34-20 by the Buckeyes in the Fiesta.

And 27 seasons ago? The Irish got smacked around 45-26 at Ohio Stadium in the front end of a home-and-home between the football powers. The Buckeyes rolled a year later in South Bend, too, by a count of 29-16.

Those outcomes meant a little something extra to coaches Urban Meyer, Jim Tressel and John Cooper, and they stung a little extra for Brian Kelly, Charlie Weis and Lou Holtz. A Notre Dame-Ohio State game is a special occasion — and an all-too-rare one at that. The four meetings above are the only ones between the schools over the last 86 years, which, although it’s only occurring to me now, is an outrageous affront. How dare they?

But I’ll let them off the hook because another home-and-home has arrived, with No. 5 Notre Dame (+17½) at No. 2 Ohio State (6:30 p.m., Ch. 7) on the marquee for the first full Saturday of the season. The rematch will take place next September in South Bend.

This time, most around the sport doubt the Irish — led by first-year coach Marcus Freeman, a former Buckeyes linebacker — have much of a chance against Ryan Day’s playoff-or-bust monster. Question: Which number is off, the massive point spread or the Irish’s ranking? Seems like it must be one or the other.

“You want an opportunity to go and play against the best,” Freeman said. “There’s no better way to see where we’re at as a football team.”

We know where the Buckeyes reputedly are at: in an ideal position, with an off-the-charts offense and, after last November’s inglorious run-in with Michigan, off-the-charts motivation. Quarterback C.J. Stroud, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson led the No. 1 offense in the land in 2021 and could be too much for Isaiah Foskey, JD Bertrand, Northwestern transfer Brandon Joseph and the rest of the Irish defense to deal with.

Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X - Ohio State v Utah

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud led last year’s No. 1 offense in college football.

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

But what about this intriguing Irish offense? How will dual-threat QB Tyler Buchner, NFL-ready tight end Michael Mayer, new No. 1 back Chris Tyree and some real tough guys up front perform against a defense that might not be playoff-caliber at all? The Buckeyes embarrassed themselves defensively last season, getting spun like a top by Oregon early and bullied by Michigan late. Day responded by hiring coordinator Jim Knowles, whose Oklahoma State defenses were tremendous.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Freeman, only 36, who claims to be “pretty emotionless” about his homecoming.

“It’s what happens between those white lines that really impacts the game,” he said.

Have I mentioned that opening games make me nervous? But the pick is in: Buckeyes 38, Irish 24.

OTHER WEEK 1 PICKS

No. 23 Cincinnati (+6½) at No. 19 Arkansas (2:30 p.m., ESPN): Much luck to Cincy’s Evan Prater, who not only has to fill the playoff-size shoes of quarterback Desmond Ridder, now an NFL guy, but must begin in a raucous SEC stadium packed with overalls-clad maniacs shouting nonsensically about hoofed mammals. Woo Pig Sooie! Hogs by 10.

No. 7 Utah (-3) at Florida (6 p.m., ESPN): Seems everybody out there loves the Utes this season, and they indeed have the potential to rise to the top of the Pac-12. But this is a heck of a long way to travel just to get stuck in a Swamp. Two words, people: Anthony Richardson. The Gators QB has it all. Chomp, 26-20.

Illinois State (+33) at No. 18 Wisconsin (6 p.m., FS1): That sound you hear is another Badgers tackle for loss. Big boys by 35, and that’s just the first half.

No. 4 Clemson (-22) vs. Georgia Tech (Monday, 7 p.m., ESPN): Are the Tigers still inexplicably bad on offense, or have we moved on from that? This one’s “neutral” in Atlanta, which isn’t very neutral at all, but it’s a mismatch any-ol’-where. Tigers, 34-7.

My favorite favorite: LSU (-3) vs. Florida State (Sunday, 6:30 p.m., Ch. 7): FSU has the advantage of having already played a game. LSU has the advantage of not being FSU. The Kelly era starts well enough in New Orleans.

My favorite underdog: No. 11 Oregon (+17) vs. No. 3 Georgia (2:30 p.m., Ch. 7): It’s easy for everyone else to say the national champs — who lost 15 players to the NFL draft — simply reload and keep dominating. Bulldogs win, Ducks cover.

Last week: 1-1 straight up, 2-0 vs. the spread.

Season to date: 1-1 straight up, 2-0 vs. the spread.

Next Up In College Sports
Notre Dame defense will get a serious test from Ohio State
Duke volleyball player says BYU was slow to respond to racist slurs
This You Gotta See: Notre Dame faces Ohio State as college football arrives in full force
Chase Brown, Tommy DeVito lead Illinois past Wyoming in opener
Northwestern rallies past Nebraska in opener in Dublin
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner is true to his roots
The Latest
Riccardo Muti returns for his final season as music director with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 22.&nbsp;
Music
Fall classical music guide 2022: Collaborative Works Festival showcases Chicago composers, poets
Riccardo Muti’s last season as music director of the CSO, and Lyric Opera’s “Don Carlo” are also among the highlights of the season.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Black adult participants in a recent study who reported more religious activity or having deeper levels of spiritual beliefs were more likely to meet the measures of good cardiovascular health.
Well
Black adults’ religious practices linked to better heart health measures, study finds
“Health professionals and researchers should acknowledge the importance of religious and spiritual influences in the lives of African Americans,” the study’s author says.
By American Heart Association News
 
Ambulance.jpg
Crime
5-year-old boy dies days after he and father were shot in Rogers Park near Howard L station
Devin McGregor’s grandfather says the boy’s mom “looked in her rear-view mirror, and that’s when she looked back, and she saw my grandson shot, trying to breathe.”
By Kade Heather
 
A suspect was taken into custody after two teenage boys were fatally shot in South Chicago, officials announced June 24, 2020.
Crime
1 killed, 6 other people wounded in shootings Thursday in Chicago
A woman, 24, died after she was shot in the head while sitting in a parked car in Auburn Gresham on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tracy Thomas was charged with beating 6-year-old boy to death Feb. 25, 2022.
Crime
Man charged with fatal shooting outside Red Line CTA stop on South Side
Christian Thompson, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 14 shooting of Anthony Binion.
By Sun-Times Wire
 