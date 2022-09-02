Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you might have missed this past week

Siam Pasarly, who fled Afghanistan in August last year and is in the U.S. on a humanitarian parole visa, shows how he records videos for his YouTube channel, Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2022. After his day job, Pasarly often comes home to work on his book or record videos for his channel where he shares tips about entrepreneurship, he said. The Taliban have killed his friends and has been targeted as well, he said. “This is mental torture to us. … That we are facing [an] unclear future,” he said.