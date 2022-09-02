Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you might have missed this past week
Migrants are welcomed from Texas, the Chicago Sky tie its series 1-1 in the WNBA Semifinals, a mural goes up at Mahalia Jackson Court and more in our best unseen pics of the week.
The Latest
Phillips is the fourth president in team history — and the only one not related to founder George Halas.
Roberto Caldero is set to be sentenced Dec. 15.
Artist says this mashup in a Pilsen mural of birds and feathers and a beam of light is about ‘paying attention to nature’
Mexican artist Rodrigo Oñate completed the project in 2020 with help from an art gallery that, years earlier, helped launch his career.
With the season opener about a week away, the Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley breaks down the Bears’ biggest questions.