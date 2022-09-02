The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 2, 2022
Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley #14 plays defense as Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas #25 attempts to shoot the ball in the 2nd quarter of Game 1 of the 2022 WNBA semifinals at Wintrust Arena, Sunday, Aug. 28.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you might have missed this past week

Migrants are welcomed from Texas, the Chicago Sky tie its series 1-1 in the WNBA Semifinals, a mural goes up at Mahalia Jackson Court and more in our best unseen pics of the week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Cataleya takes a bite of a necatrine alongside her father Elier as they wait for a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station, Wednesday, August 31. Migrants from Venezuela were transported from Texas and dropped off at Union Station without notice.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Migrants wave as a bus leaves Union Station to take them to a refugee center, Wednesday, August 31. Migrants from Venezuela were transported from Texas and dropped off at Union Station without notice.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A hip-hop dancer performs during “Youth of Chinatown,” a three-day event featuring hip-hop and K-pop performances at Chinatown Square Plaza, Saturday, Aug. 27.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A man climbs onto a Chicago Police Department vehicle and smashes the windshield as officials attempted to break up a street takeover, where hundreds gathered to watch cars drift in circles at West 119th and South Halsted streets on the Far South Side, Friday, Aug. 26.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The new car kebab, re-created by artist Pete Gamen, sits in the parking lot of Paisans Pizzeria, 6226 Ogden Ave., in Berwyn, Tuesday, Aug. 30. The car kebab became a worldwide kitsch icon after the 1992 release of “Wayne’s World.”

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Coach Rick Prewitt, 64, plays pickleball at Mandrake Park on the South Side, Wednesday, Aug. 31. The pickleball group, composed mostly of older adults, typically meet thrice a week to play the sport, which they say keeps them healthy and creates a community.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Chicago police investigate in the 1900 block of West Monterey Avenue, where a 46-year-old woman was killed and a 42-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in front of the 22nd District police station in Morgan Park, Sunday, Aug. 28.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Documentary Filmmaker Steven Walsh stands on a fallen branch where the old steel plant yards once stood at Big Marsh Park at 11559 S. Stony Island Ave on the Southeast Side on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Steven has been working on a documentary chronicling the decline of southeastern Chicago neighborhoods after fall of steel mill industry and the ‘rose growing from the concrete’ today.

Documentary filmmaker Steven Walsh stands on a fallen branch where the old steel plant yards once stood at Big Marsh Park on the Southeast Side. Walsh has been working on a documentary chronicling the decline of southeastern Chicago neighborhoods after the fall of the steel mill industry.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Sky’s Courtney Vandersloot #22 celebrates after scoring during the 2nd quarter as the Sky take on the Connecticut Sun for Game 2 of the 2022 WNBA semifinals at Wintrust Arena, Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Siam Pasarly, who fled Afghanistan in August last year and is in the U.S. on a humanitarian parole visa, shows how he records videos for his YouTube channel, Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2022. After his day job, Pasarly often comes home to work on his book or record videos for his channel where he shares tips about entrepreneurship, he said. The Taliban have killed his friends and has been targeted as well, he said. “This is mental torture to us. … That we are facing [an] unclear future,” he said.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Erin Briggs, 30, joins other Starbucks workers in a strike outside the coffeehouse at 5964 N. Ridge Ave., where Briggs has worked for nearly 4 years, in the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side, Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Workers add a mural to the Mahalia Jackson Court at West 79th and South State streets, Thursday, Sept. 1. A monument dedicated to the South Side gospel singer, who inspired the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech at the March on Washington, will be unveiled Friday.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker #3 warms up before the Sky take on the Connecticut Sun for Game 1 of the 2022 WNBA semifinals at Wintrust Arena, Sunday, Aug. 28.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

