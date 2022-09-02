The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 2, 2022
College Sports Sports

Northern Illinois tops Eastern Illinois in season opener

NIU quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw for 192 yards to six different receivers.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Northern Illinois tops Eastern Illinois in season opener
Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi (shown in last season’s MAC title game) threw for 192 yards in Thursday’s win over Eastern Illinois.

Northern Illinois quarterback Rocky Lombardi (shown in last season’s MAC title game) threw for 192 yards in Thursday’s win over Eastern Illinois.

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

DEKALB — Rocky Lombardi threw for 192 yards to six different receivers and Northern Illinois used a balanced running attack to hold off Eastern Illinois 34-27 in a season opener Thursday night.

Eastern Illinois scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and threatened at game’s end. Northern Illinois’ Josh Richardson missed a 43-yard field goal to the right with 58 seconds left, killing a chance for a 10-point lead.

Eastern Illinois quarterback Jonah O’Brien then led a six-play, 39-yard drive to get the Panthers to Northern Illinois’ 44-yard line before time ran out. A sophomore, O’Brien threw for 276 yards and three scores and two interceptions.

The Huskies never trailed. They built a 21-6 lead at halftime and extended it to 28-6 when Lombardi threw a 13-yard score to Liam Soraghan to end an eight-play, 64-yard drive with 5:59 left in the third.

O’Brien responded heading scoring drives of 85 and 74 yards, respectively. He threw a 13-yard score to Justin Thomas with 9:58 left and an 8-yarder to Jay Vallie with 2:04 remaining.

Next Up In College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Notre Dame is on the wrong end of a code-red spread at Ohio State
Notre Dame defense will get a serious test from Ohio State
Duke volleyball player says BYU was slow to respond to racist slurs
This You Gotta See: Notre Dame faces Ohio State as college football arrives in full force
Chase Brown, Tommy DeVito lead Illinois past Wyoming in opener
Northwestern rallies past Nebraska in opener in Dublin
The Latest
A half-grown spotted fawn keeps a wary eye on Dale Bowman, who is nestled in cockleburs and grass on opening day of dove hunting at Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Opening day of dove season comes with flying doves and some surprises at Des Plaines SFWA
The experience of opening day of dove season at a new field at Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area.
By Dale Bowman
 
Harry Styles has announced a sixth show at the United Center in October.
Music
Fall Entertainment Guide: Harry Styles, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Maneskin among the musicmakers headed to Chicago
There’s an avalanche of incredible music heading to Chicago this fall. We highlight 10 concerts you won’t want to miss.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till and Danielle Deadwyler as Mamie Till Bradley in “Till.”&nbsp;&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Fall Movie Preview 2022: Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson, Julia Roberts in films we can’t wait to see
The season’s most promising titles have us asking: How could that have happened? Who did the crime? And do we need another ‘Pinocchio’?
By Richard Roeper
 
Darian Sanders as Simba in “The Lion King.”&nbsp;The musical runs Nov. 17-Jan. 14 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.
Theater
Fall theater guide 2022: ‘Lion King,’ ‘The Notebook,’ and Destinos: Chicago International Latino Theater Festival among the highlights of the season
The curtains are going up on the Chicago area’s stages.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago Daily News front page newspaper announcing Nazi invasion of Poland
Chicago History
This week in history: Nazis invade Poland
The Nazi invasion of Poland on Sept. 1, 1939 marked the beginning of World War II. Here’s how Chicagoans reacted to the news.
By Alison Martin
 