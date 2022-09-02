The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 2, 2022
Man shot to death in Austin

The man, 35, suffered gunshot wounds to the chin and torso.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Sept. 2, 2022, in Austin on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

Just after 2 p.m., someone shot the man in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man, 35, suffered gunshot wounds to the chin and torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

