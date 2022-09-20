Woman found dead on Evanston Township High School campus
Police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a woman was found on the north side of the campus at 1600 Dodge Ave.
A woman was found dead Tuesday morning on the campus of Evanston Township High School.
Police were conducting a death investigation after the body was found on the north side of the campus at 1600 Dodge Ave., according to the Evanston Police Department. The cause of death was not immediately known.
Initial investigation indicated the the woman was not a staff member at the high school, police said.
The campus was secure and there was no danger to students, according to police.
