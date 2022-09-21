Horoscope for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a wonderful day for date or any kind of romantic connection. It’s a fantastic day to socialize and enjoy playful activities with kids. Artists will be productive because they have visionary ideas plus the energy to follow through on what they see. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have two choices today: You can hunker down and enjoy yourself in a very pleasant way at home. You might also get busy with home improvements. Or you can choose to entertain at home and have the gang over. It’s also a great day for a meeting at your house or any kind or congregation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a powerful day for those of you who sell, market, teach, act or write because you are enthusiastic, upbeat and you have lots of mental energy. You’ll have no trouble persuading others to go along with your ideas. You will enjoy entertaining at home, as well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce because you are confident about financial matters. Furthermore, you feel bold and adventurous about entertaining new opportunities. Think before you act because there’s a tendency to go overboard or be too enthusiastic. Nevertheless, you’re in the groove!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with fiery Mars and lucky Jupiter. Things couldn’t get better! This astro combo makes you feel energetic, proactive, friendly and upbeat with everyone you meet. People want to be in your presence because they enjoy your company!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a strong day with the sun and fair Venus in your sign. (Actually, it’s an excellent day to buy wardrobe items for yourself.) You will enjoy schmoozing with others, or alternatively, you will also enjoy some quiet solitude to contemplate your navel.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Enjoy schmoozing with friends and members of groups and organizations because this is a lovely day to socialize. Very likely, you are ready to encounter people from your past — old friends as well as ex-partners. You’re willing to entertain ambitious ideas because you feel confident.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You look mahvelous dahling! Everyone is impressed with you because you exude confidence and positive energy. Meanwhile, you’re enjoying an excellent rapport with friends, especially creative, artistic people. Why not share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are the traveler of the zodiac, and today is an excellent day to either travel or make plans to travel in the future. (All the things you love to do.) You might find that a partner or close friend is keen on your ideas. Perhaps even a group will jump on board for a future holiday?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel for pleasure appeals to you now; however, today you might find it in your best interests to deal with issues related to shared property, inheritances, insurance disputes or the wealth of someone else. This is because you will be lucky in these dealings. You’ll come out smelling like a rose!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You are a networker extraordinaire, and today your ability to interact with members of the general public is tops! Relations with children will be excellent. You will also enjoy schmoozing because you inspire people today!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a productive day for you because no matter what you do, people will be supportive to you. In fact, whatever you do might indirectly boost your earnings or lead to increased wealth in the future. You will enjoy helping someone who needs it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Author Stephen King (1947) shares your birthday. You love the thrill of sensations. You are fascinated by things that are unusual, exotic and sometimes dark because you like the stimulus. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to take stock. Let go of whatever holds you back.

