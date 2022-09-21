The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Jamere Dismukes takes over at Homewood-Flossmoor

Four months after taking the job at Rich, Jamere Dismukes is leaving for H-F.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Jamere Dismukes, a Rich East grad, took over the program at the relatively new consolidated Rich program this spring.

Back then he said it was “the right opportunity at the right time. It was a no-brainer for me when it was offered.”

Dismukes, who was coaching at Rich East when that program ended, spent the last two seasons at Hyde Park. He left the powerful Red-South/Central to return home.

Now, just four months later and having never coached a game at Rich, Dismukes is leaving again.

The young coach is taking over the program at Homewood-Flossmoor. Expect some backlash. Dismukes had already made a splash at Rich, bringing in transfers and doing his best to breathe some life back into the Big Dipper Holiday Tournament.

It’s likely that Dismukes made promises to the players and to the administration at Rich. There will be hurt feelings , but it’s understandable that a young coach, especially one from the south suburbs, would see Homewood-Flossmoor as a destination job.

The H-F spot is likely one of the best in the state. Marc Condotti recently stepped down after eight years as head coach. Condotti won five regionals with the Vikings and finished with more than 20 wins in six seasons. But Homewood-Flossmoor always had a ton of talent transfer away.

That’s a problem all over the suburbs, from Hillcrest to Joliet to Oswego. Can Dismukes keep the top players at H-F? Only time will tell.

