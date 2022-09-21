The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Health News Politics

Too few kids with sickle cell disease get stroke screening, treatment, CDC finds

Fewer than half of children in the United States with sickle cell disease get a needed screening for stroke, and only about half or fewer get a treatment that can help with pain and anemia.

By  Mike Stobbe | AP
   
SHARE Too few kids with sickle cell disease get stroke screening, treatment, CDC finds
This colorized microscope image shows a sickle cell (left) and normal red blood cells of someone with sickle cell anemia.

This colorized microscope image shows a sickle cell (left) and normal red blood cells of someone with sickle cell anemia.

Janice Haney Carr/CDC/Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia via AP

Too few kids in the United States with sickle cell anemia get a needed screening for stroke, according to a new study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found that fewer than half get the screening and that only half or fewer get a treatment that can help with pain and anemia, according to the CDC, which is calling for more screening and treatment.

One type of sickle cell disease, called sickle cell anemia, is a leading cause of stroke among children. The disease can shorten life expectancy by more than 20 years and lead to complications.

“These complications are preventable — not inevitable,” Dr. Karen Remley of the CDC said.

Related

Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited disorders in which red blood cells — normally round — become hard, sticky and crescent-shaped. The misshapen cells clog the flow of blood, which can lead to infections, pain and other complications. More than 90% of the estimated 100,000 Americans with sickle cell disease are Black.

The research involved 3,300 children with sickle cell anemia in 2019. It found that 47% of children 2 to 9 years old and 38% of those 10 to 16 were given an ultrasound scan to check blood flow and assess their risk for stroke. Blood transfusions can help those at high risk.

The study also found that 38% of the younger children and 53% of the older ones used hydroxyurea, a drug that can reduce periods of severe pain and other complications.

Related

Next Up In News
Too late to hit brakes on NASCAR, but Reilly moves to curb future special events
Residential tower would overlook Lincoln Yards site
Donald Trump, his company sued for business fraud by NY attorney general
Private booting citywide hits roadblock
City Council poised to protect right to abortion by declaring Chicago a ‘bodily autonomy sanctuary city’
Woman charged with pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier: ‘She just seemed off’
The Latest
After Tuesday’s announcement of a stock-car race coming to Chicago in July 2023, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace stopped at Buckingham Fountain and Navy Pier.
City Hall
Too late to hit brakes on NASCAR, but Reilly moves to curb future special events
Among other things, the ordinance would require a City Council order for any athletic event or special event that allows the closure of a state route, an arterial street or more than four blocks of any other public way.
By Fran Spielman
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacting to a play in Sunday’s loss to the Packers.
Sports
QB Justin Fields believes Bears are confident in him despite 11 passes vs. Packers
Fields acknowledged that the limited opportunity to throw might make it difficult for him to grow as a quarterback, but didn’t think it reflects doubt by the coaching staff.
By Jason Lieser
 
A rendering of the high-rise planned at 2301 N. Kingsbury St.
City Hall
Residential tower would overlook Lincoln Yards site
Developer Sterling Bay plans to build 359 units at 2301 N. Kingsbury St.
By David Roeder
 
Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel on July 23, 2014, in Washington.
Nation/World
Donald Trump, his company sued for business fraud by NY attorney general
New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company on Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
By Associated Press
 
Bears chairman George McCaskey (right) and president Ted Phillips listening to Arlington Heights residents talk about a potential move by the team to the suburb.
Bears
Dear Arlington Heights: There’s a good chance the Bears will have their hand out in 20 years
The lifespan of stadiums is shrinking, and just because the team isn’t asking for tax help now doesn’t mean it won’t next time.
By Rick Morrissey
 