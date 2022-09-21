The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Transportation News Chicago

Pace to eliminate some bus transfer fees, introduce new passes under proposed 2023 budget

Under the proposed 2023 budget, Pace will introduce new Pace-CTA passes that offer unlimited rides between both agencies for one or three days. The one-day pass will be $5 and the three-day pass will be $15.

By  Manny Ramos
   
SHARE Pace to eliminate some bus transfer fees, introduce new passes under proposed 2023 budget
A CTA bus in the Loop on Tuesday afternoon, July 26, 2022.

In its proposed 2023 budget, Pace outlined plans for new passes allowing unlimited rides between both the Pace suburban bus system and the CTA network.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pace bus riders shouldn’t fear fare hikes next year — and, in fact, may find riding on the suburban bus system is more affordable, as the agency looks to eliminate or lower transfer costs and introduce new one- and three-day passes.

Those plans were outlined in the proposed 2023 budget introduced at Pace’s monthly board of directors meeting on Wednesday.

Melanie Castle, Pace’s principal budget analyst, presented an overview of the proposed 2023 budget, which has a total operating expense of $303 million. Castle stressed the agency will continue rebuilding next year; the bus system has seen ridership tank during the pandemic — an issue being felt among all public transit agencies in the country.

The proposed measures, Castle said, are intended to lure riders back on board Pace buses.

Under the proposal, Pace will introduce new Pace-CTA passes offering unlimited rides on both agencies. Passes will be good for one day ($5) or three days ($15).

Pace already offers a seven-day pass, but the proposed budget would cut the price from $25 to $20, matching what CTA already offers for seven-day passes.

The budget also looks to eliminate charges for Pace-to-Pace transfers when riders use a Ventra card on regular routes. Those transfers now can cost riders 30 cents, or 20 cents for reduced fares. It also looks to drop premium transfers with Ventra cards from $2.80 to $2.50 or $1.45 reduced fare to $1.25.

The fare reduction is being offset by federal COVID relief dollars, and is set to expire by 2025 — another part of a blitz of efforts to bring riders back.

Richard Kwasneski, chairman of the Pace board, said the the ultimate goal for this plan was to “build ridership back so that when the pandemic dollars run out, we are able to have ridership back mirroring where we were before.”

“It sounds like we are giving a lot away but I think it’s really encouraging people to use public transit more,” Kwasneski said.

Director Thomas Marcucci echoed the urgency of bringing riders back.

“We’ve got to get the ridership back up because the COVID money is not going to be there forever,” Marcucci said “And when it goes away, we’re going to be in trouble … we need to get the ridership back up.”

The exact amount it would cost Pace to eliminate and reduce transfer rates wasn’t immediately available, but Castle said it was already baked into the full budget.

Next Up In News
City Council approves Chicago Fire’s training center on Near West Side
Too late to hit brakes on NASCAR, but Reilly moves to curb future special events
Newly seated Ald. Knudsen touts youth, role in LGBTQ community: ‘Representation matters’
Bail denied for woman charged with tossing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, despite defense claims of mental illness
Residential tower would overlook Lincoln Yards site
Walgreens to buy remainder of Shields Health for $1.4B
The Latest
A rendering of the Chicago Fire’s proposed training center on the Near West Side.
City Hall
City Council approves Chicago Fire’s training center on Near West Side
The 36-11 vote came after a debate over the project’s merits in an area beset by poverty and whether the land could be better used for public housing.
By David Roeder
 
Lamb of God features Art Cruz (from left), Mark Morton, Randy Blythe, Willie Adler and John Campbell.
Music
A reinvigorated Lamb of God delivers new vibe on latest release
“Omens” follows the band’s wildly successful 2020 self-titled album that produced the mega-hit “Memento Mori” and ushered in a resurgence for the Richmond, Virginia, act.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Sports
Bears LB Roquan Smith out with hip injury
The Bears linebacker did not practice Wednesday when the Bears began preparation for the Texans on.Sunday. He had 11 tackles against the Packers on Sunday.
By Mark Potash
 
rev_1_DWD_TRLR_0027_High_Res_JPEG.jpeg
Movies and TV
‘Don’t Worry Darling’: A cheap parlor trick of a plot lies beneath thriller’s great-looking exterior
Powerhouse Florence Pugh gives her all to even the weakest scenes, as leading man Harry Styles struggles to keep up.
By Richard Roeper
 
NAVYPIER_092022_01.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Bail denied for woman who tossed nephew off Navy Pier, Chicagoans raise funds for Hurricane Fiona victims and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 