Ye apologizes for causing stress to Kim Kardashian

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is offering a mea culpa to his exKim Kardashian.

The musician and fashion designer sat down to talk about some of the battles he’s faced in the past month withhis partnerships with Adidas, Gap and his relationship withKardashian, in a new interview with “Good Morning America”released Thursday.When talking to ABC News’ Linsey Davis,he said the tension in his life was rooted in “a disregard” for his voice.

Earlier in September, Ye used Instagram to publicly discuss some of the private conflicts he was having with Kardashian,including where his children would attend school.

The 45-year-old artist said he wants “his kids to go to Donda,” a California private school named after Ye’s mother that operates on a “project-based learning model,” according to itswebsite.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger,” Ye said. “But also, ain’t nobody else [about] to be causing no stress either.”

Ye said he felt like he’s had to “fight” for his voice to be heard in co-parenting decisions, adding that it “hurts” when he has to “scream about what your kids are wearing.”

The “Jesus Walks” rapper said the conflict within in his family was “parallel” to some of the conflicts he’s been experiencing with his fashion collaborations with Gap and Adidas.

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created,” Ye said. “I co-created the children, I co-created the product at Adidas, I co-created the product at Gap.

“There’s a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination,” he added.

As Ye moves his Yeezy brand to the next chapter, he plans to sell his creations directly to consumers beginning with a pair of metallic sunglasses called YZY SHDZ,which were seen resting on the noses ofmany celebrities during New York Fashion Week, including Jordyn Woods and Chris Rock.

