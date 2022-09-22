The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Ye apologizes for causing stress to Kim Kardashian

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West says he’s had to ‘fight’ to have a voice in parenting their children.

By  USA TODAY
   
Elise Brisco
SHARE Ye apologizes for causing stress to Kim Kardashian
GettyImages_1384625485.jpeg

Kanye West attends a Lakers in Los Angeles in March.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is offering a mea culpa to his exKim Kardashian.

The musician and fashion designer sat down to talk about some of the battles he’s faced in the past month withhis partnerships with Adidas, Gap and his relationship withKardashian, in a new interview with “Good Morning America”released Thursday.When talking to ABC News’ Linsey Davis,he said the tension in his life was rooted in “a disregard” for his voice.

Earlier in September, Ye used Instagram to publicly discuss some of the private conflicts he was having with Kardashian,including where his children would attend school.

The 45-year-old artist said he wants “his kids to go to Donda,” a California private school named after Ye’s mother that operates on a “project-based learning model,” according to itswebsite.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger,” Ye said. “But also, ain’t nobody else [about] to be causing no stress either.”

Ye said he felt like he’s had to “fight” for his voice to be heard in co-parenting decisions, adding that it “hurts” when he has to “scream about what your kids are wearing.”

The “Jesus Walks” rapper said the conflict within in his family was “parallel” to some of the conflicts he’s been experiencing with his fashion collaborations with Gap and Adidas.

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created,” Ye said. “I co-created the children, I co-created the product at Adidas, I co-created the product at Gap.

“There’s a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination,” he added.

As Ye moves his Yeezy brand to the next chapter, he plans to sell his creations directly to consumers beginning with a pair of metallic sunglasses called YZY SHDZ,which were seen resting on the noses ofmany celebrities during New York Fashion Week, including Jordyn Woods and Chris Rock.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Entertainment
‘I’m going to read them all.’ Grade schoolers get excited about book donation during Bernie’s Book Bank’s crosstown charity walk
As ‘The Goldbergs’ kills off Murray, Jeff Garlin says he’s bipolar
Destinos Theater Festival showcases Latino stage artists, playwrights from across the city and the globe
‘Catherine Called Birdy’: Lena Dunham’s medieval coming-of-age story will delight everyone, especially young girls
Dear Abby: I’m angry that my beloved grandma took an awful job
Overwrought, overlong ‘Blonde’ depicts Marilyn Monroe’s life as a joyless nightmare
The Latest
A woman was killed following a fire July 23, 2022, in Uptown.
City Hall
Lightfoot accused of scrapping CFD promotion list to punish controversial City Council member
Ald. Jim Gardiner — a Chicago firefighter on a leave of absence — is accusing the mayor, with whom he has clashed repeatedly, of scrapping a CFD promotion list because he was next in line to be promoted to lieutenant.
By Fran Spielman
 
Texans quarterback Davis Mills scrambles against the Broncos.
Bears
Against Davis Mills, Bears ‘still gotta show up as if we are playing Aaron Rodgers’
Justin Fields has loud tools that the Bears still need to help polish. Davis Mills appears more fully-formed, though without the ceiling of the quarterbacks drafted ahead of him.
By Patrick Finley
 
Marcellis Stinnette
Suburban Chicago
Ex-Waukegan cop who shot, killed 19-year-old Black man in 2020 faces murder charges
Video shows Dante Salinas drive up on the scene and within 5 seconds fire seven shots at the car Marcellis Stinnette was riding in.
By Doug T. Graham | Daily Herald
 
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Bears’ Trevis Gipson picking up where he left off
Gipson, who had seven sacks last season, had two against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday. Can he sustain success as opponents become more aware of him? “It’s sort of not playing checkers, but chess. You always want to stay one move ahead,”
By Mark Potash
 
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.
News
Man shot to death at Austin gas station
Marvell Ward was at the gas station in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue when two males approached him and opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 