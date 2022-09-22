Man shot to death at Austin gas station

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night at a gas station in Austin on the West Side.

About 10:15 p.m., Marvell Ward was at the gas station in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue when two males approached him and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Ward, 39, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Mt Sinai hospital initially in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead about four hours later, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The shooters fled the scene in a white sedan, police said.

There was no one in custody.