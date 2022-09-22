The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 22, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man shot to death at Austin gas station

Marvell Ward was at the gas station in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue when two males approached him and opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death at Austin gas station
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night at a gas station in Austin on the West Side.

About 10:15 p.m., Marvell Ward was at the gas station in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue when two males approached him and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Ward, 39, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Mt Sinai hospital initially in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead about four hours later, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The shooters fled the scene in a white sedan, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
Lightfoot accused of scrapping CFD promotion list to punish controversial City Council member
Ex-Waukegan cop who shot, killed 19-year-old Black man in 2020 faces murder charges
Highland Park parade mass shooting victim Cooper Roberts returns home
‘I’m going to read them all.’ Grade schoolers get excited about book donation during Bernie’s Book Bank’s crosstown charity walk
Quitting time? Pritzker says embattled state Sens. Emil Jones III, Michael Hastings ‘must resign from their offices’
Chicago’s newest City Council member: Just call him ‘Timmy’
The Latest
A woman was killed following a fire July 23, 2022, in Uptown.
City Hall
Lightfoot accused of scrapping CFD promotion list to punish controversial City Council member
Ald. Jim Gardiner — a Chicago firefighter on a leave of absence — is accusing the mayor, with whom he has clashed repeatedly, of scrapping a CFD promotion list because he was next in line to be promoted to lieutenant.
By Fran Spielman
 
Texans quarterback Davis Mills scrambles against the Broncos.
Bears
Against Davis Mills, Bears ‘still gotta show up as if we are playing Aaron Rodgers’
Justin Fields has loud tools that the Bears still need to help polish. Davis Mills appears more fully-formed, though without the ceiling of the quarterbacks drafted ahead of him.
By Patrick Finley
 
Marcellis Stinnette
Suburban Chicago
Ex-Waukegan cop who shot, killed 19-year-old Black man in 2020 faces murder charges
Video shows Dante Salinas drive up on the scene and within 5 seconds fire seven shots at the car Marcellis Stinnette was riding in.
By Doug T. Graham | Daily Herald
 
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Bears’ Trevis Gipson picking up where he left off
Gipson, who had seven sacks last season, had two against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday. Can he sustain success as opponents become more aware of him? “It’s sort of not playing checkers, but chess. You always want to stay one move ahead,”
By Mark Potash
 
GettyImages_1384625485.jpeg
Music
Ye apologizes for causing stress to Kim Kardashian
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West says he’s had to ‘fight’ to have a voice in parenting their children.
By USA TODAY
 