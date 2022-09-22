Man shot to death at Austin gas station

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night at a gas station in Austin on the West Side.
About 10:15 p.m., Marvell Ward was at the gas station in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue when two males approached him and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Ward, 39, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Mt Sinai hospital initially in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead about four hours later, according to the medical examiner’s office.
The shooters fled the scene in a white sedan, police said.
There was no one in custody.
‘I’m going to read them all.’ Grade schoolers get excited about book donation during Bernie’s Book Bank’s crosstown charity walk
Quitting time? Pritzker says embattled state Sens. Emil Jones III, Michael Hastings ‘must resign from their offices’
The Latest
Ald. Jim Gardiner — a Chicago firefighter on a leave of absence — is accusing the mayor, with whom he has clashed repeatedly, of scrapping a CFD promotion list because he was next in line to be promoted to lieutenant.
Justin Fields has loud tools that the Bears still need to help polish. Davis Mills appears more fully-formed, though without the ceiling of the quarterbacks drafted ahead of him.
Video shows Dante Salinas drive up on the scene and within 5 seconds fire seven shots at the car Marcellis Stinnette was riding in.
Gipson, who had seven sacks last season, had two against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday. Can he sustain success as opponents become more aware of him? “It’s sort of not playing checkers, but chess. You always want to stay one move ahead,”
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West says he’s had to ‘fight’ to have a voice in parenting their children.