The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Ex-Waukegan cop who shot, killed 19-year-old Black man in 2020 faces murder charges

Video shows Dante Salinas drive up on the scene and within 5 seconds fire seven shots at the car Marcellis Stinnette was riding in.

By  Doug T. Graham | Daily Herald
   
SHARE Ex-Waukegan cop who shot, killed 19-year-old Black man in 2020 faces murder charges
Marcellis Stinnette

Marcellis Stinnette

Provided

The former Waukegan police officer who shot and killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette in 2020 has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter, authorities said Thursday.

Dante Salinas turned himself in Thursday morning and a judge set his bail at $350,000. Salinas was expected to post bond and be released pending trial, said Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

According to dashcam and bodycam videos of the deadly encounter, within a span of five seconds, Salinas fired seven shots at a car being driven by Stinnette’s 20-year-old girlfriend, Tafara Williams. Williams also was wounded and seriously injured, the videos show.

State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Thursday his office has worked on the case since the Illinois State Police completed the bulk of its investigation into the shooting in February 2021. Rinehart said his office studied the evidence including video footage, the car Williams was driving and the bullets fired by Salinas.

Video evidence released by Waukegan police shortly after the shooting showed Williams and Stinnette sitting in their car just before midnight on Oct. 20, 2020, when a different Waukegan police officer came up to them, identified Stinnette and told him he was under arrest.

Video shows Williams drove away from the first officer and headed south. While Williams tried to turn right onto Helmholz Avenue, her car left the roadway and came to a stop.

Salinas, who was pursuing the duo in his squad car, stopped near Williams’ car around the same time Williams put her car into reverse to get back on the road, the video shows.

Though Salinas did not have his body camera on, other video and audio recorders show within 5 seconds he opened his door, shouted “Get out of the car!” and fired seven shots at the car.

Read more at dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Lightfoot accused of scrapping CFD promotion list to punish controversial City Council member
Man shot to death at Austin gas station
Highland Park parade mass shooting victim Cooper Roberts returns home
‘I’m going to read them all.’ Grade schoolers get excited about book donation during Bernie’s Book Bank’s crosstown charity walk
Quitting time? Pritzker says embattled state Sens. Emil Jones III, Michael Hastings ‘must resign from their offices’
Chicago’s newest City Council member: Just call him ‘Timmy’
The Latest
A woman was killed following a fire July 23, 2022, in Uptown.
City Hall
Lightfoot accused of scrapping CFD promotion list to punish controversial City Council member
Ald. Jim Gardiner — a Chicago firefighter on a leave of absence — is accusing the mayor, with whom he has clashed repeatedly, of scrapping a CFD promotion list because he was next in line to be promoted to lieutenant.
By Fran Spielman
 
Texans quarterback Davis Mills scrambles against the Broncos.
Bears
Against Davis Mills, Bears ‘still gotta show up as if we are playing Aaron Rodgers’
Justin Fields has loud tools that the Bears still need to help polish. Davis Mills appears more fully-formed, though without the ceiling of the quarterbacks drafted ahead of him.
By Patrick Finley
 
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Bears’ Trevis Gipson picking up where he left off
Gipson, who had seven sacks last season, had two against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday. Can he sustain success as opponents become more aware of him? “It’s sort of not playing checkers, but chess. You always want to stay one move ahead,”
By Mark Potash
 
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.
News
Man shot to death at Austin gas station
Marvell Ward was at the gas station in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue when two males approached him and opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
GettyImages_1384625485.jpeg
Music
Ye apologizes for causing stress to Kim Kardashian
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West says he’s had to ‘fight’ to have a voice in parenting their children.
By USA TODAY
 