The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 23, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Cabaret ZaZou delivers a wildly entertaining evening of song, cirque and more in ‘Luminaire’

“Cabaret ZaZou presents Luminaire,” directed by Dreya Weber, has some bite along with feel-good giggles and mind-blowing acts of Dare-deviltry.

By  Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Cabaret ZaZou delivers a wildly entertaining evening of song, cirque and more in ‘Luminaire’
Frank Ferrante as the clown Forte, welcomes all to an evening of music, acrobatics and dining at “Cabaret ZaZou presents Luminaire.”&nbsp;

Frank Ferrante as the clown Forte, welcomes all to an evening of music, acrobatics and dining at “Cabaret ZaZou presents Luminaire.”

@duorosetrapeze

The Instagram-friendly crescent moon remains in the lobby on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, although the signage above now reads Cabaret ZaZou rather than Teatro ZinZanni. The basic structure of the spectacular, two-hour-plus “Cabaret ZaZou presents Luminaire” remains similarly on-brand for Randolph Entertainment LLC, which has made a business of bringing world-class circus artists to the lavish “Spiegeltent” installed in the boutique hotel.

Like ZinZanni, “Luminaire” features a dazzling parade of contortionists, acrobats, jugglers and extraordinary aerialists in a venue so intimate you can see them sweat. As before, the circus acts are woven together by a loveable clown (played by ZinZanni star Frank Ferrante) and live music. All is accompanied by a decent four-course meal and the opportunity to drop some serious coin on a gift shop tiara.

‘Cabaret ZaZou presents Luminaire’

Cabaret Zazou

When: Open run

Where: Spiegeltent, 14th Floor, Cambria Hotel, 32 Randolph St.

Tickets: $125 - $210 (includes dinner); $75, show only

Run-time: 2 hours and30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission

Info: broadwayinchicago.com

But where Teatro ZinZanni was a confection as substantial as bubbles, “Luminaire,” directed by Dreya Weber, has some bite along with feel-good giggles and mind-blowing acts of Dare-deviltry.

Nowhere is the shift in tone more striking than in a juggling act from Ukraine-born Viktor Kee, who materializes onstage as some kind of Prometheus unbound, otherworldly and stone-faced in a bodysuit as seamless and form-fitting as body paint.

Globes of light the size of oranges materialize between his fingers, dance over his spine, arc overhead like fireflies in increasingly complex configurations before the glowing circles start dropping from above like a hailstorm. Kee ends by lurching forward in a pose simultaneously defiant and beseeching, one stretched arm thrusting an orb of light to the audience before a blackout.

The nominal theme of “Luminaire” is that we are all at a “feast of forgiveness,” and there are particular rites and rituals dealing with such. So explains Ferrante as Forte the clown. Ferrante’s irresistible, working the crowd and deftly managing brazenly handsy audience members as he gets everyone up to dance to a Beyonce hit. The “At Last” slow-jam comes courtesy of Liv Warfield, who along with James Harkness, provide powerhouse vocals throughout the show.

Music director Chuck Webb and his crackerjack quintet create a palette of rhythm, blues, soul, rock and pop and old-school gems. The opening volley of tunes including the mischievous, toe-tapping “Minnie the Moocher” make the place feel like a rollicking speakeasy.

Liv Warfield, who along with James Harkness, provides powerhouse vocals throughout the evening at “Cabaret ZaZou presents Luminaire.”

Liv Warfield, who along with James Harkness, provides powerhouse vocals throughout the evening at “Cabaret ZaZou presents Luminaire.”

@duorosetrapeze

The music pivots on a dime when Warfield enters with an electrifying cover of Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy.” Where Barkley’s original questions the sanity of two people, Warfield seems to be indicting the sanity of the whole world as she sashays across the stage, a star in her element.

From there, we’re treated to a perky/heart-pounding roller-skating act wherein England’s Isis Clegg-Vinell and Nathan Price, (two thirds of England’s trapeze group Trio Vertex, which also includes Cornelius Atkinson) fling each other around like Olympic ice dancers on a platform about the size of a backyard trampoline, less than five feet from packed café tables laden with hummus and cocktails.

Also outstanding is Mongolian contortionist Ulzii Mergen’s frolicking, arachnoid display of dexterity, wherein she plays the piano for all four limbs from an angle that looks like it should not be possible.

Along with Warfield, Harkness increases the emotional stakes while accompanying the circus acts and solos on his own arena-worthy charisma and a voice that can go from silk to growl to belt to falsetto without losing a note.

Scenic designer/design director Shauna Frazier has the stage ringed from above in (what looks like) stained-glass windows. With candelabras and chandeliers giving the place the warmth of a bordello, there’s not a bad seat in the house.

Costume designer Debra M. Bauer designs eye-popping looks, whether referencing the swank and swagger the Roaring ’20s or the purely fantastical. For their trapeze act, Bauer puts Trio Vertex in in unitards and leotards patterned with red and black flames, their arms and legs bound in leather-like accents and straps evocative of some Mad Max-style dystopian universe. Nobody’s smiling as they whirl from straps high above the diners, their spins and dips and falls becoming faster, farther and more frantic until it feels like we’re watching fire falling from the sky.

Weber doesn’t have the timing down perfectly yet. Meal service steps on some of the vocal acts, forcing the cast to compete with newly plated salmon, chicken and steak for the audience’s attention. Don’t get distracted. “Luminaire” is fabulous.

Next Up In Theater
Destinos Theater Festival showcases Latino stage artists, playwrights from across the city and the globe
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago, Sept. 22-28
‘Hello, Dolly!’ missing the old-fashioned razzle-dazzle that the musical demands
‘Clyde’s’ serves up food for the soul in a deliciously comedic staging at the Goodman Theatre
‘Fiddler on the Roof’: Lyric Opera’s rethinking of classic musical emphasizes its historical reality as well as its wit
‘Phantom of the Opera’ to close on Broadway next year
The Latest
merlin_107373869.jpg
Sports
Bears notebook: Velus Jones getting closer to NFL debut
The rookie wide receiver, a third-round draft pick from Tennessee, is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Texans because of a hamstring injury. But he was encouraged by his return to practice — even on a limited basis — Thursday and Friday. “I feel close,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
Seth Jones skates with the puck.
Sports
Seth Jones thinking big-picture with new contract, Blackhawks’ rebuild starting simultaneously
Circumstances have changed drastically since Jones signed this eight-year contract last summer, but the Hawks’ star defenseman insists he doesn’t regret his decision.
By Ben Pope
 
A Chicago police officer holds a wooden baton outside CPD headquarters at Michigan Avenue and East 35th Street on the South Side, as protesters gather on the third day of demonstrations in Chicago over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Sunday evening, May 31, 2020.
City Hall
12 cops face discipline for misconduct after George Floyd protests
On May 31, 2020 — six days after Floyd died — dozens of protesters were pushed and hit with batons as officers struggled with two people in the 400 block of North Clark Street, according to a report released publicly Thursday.
By Allison Novelo
 
Colorado v Minnesota
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa get out of the gate in Big Ten West race
The Gophers — ranked No. 2 in the land in both total offense and total defense — have their hands full at Michigan State.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Nicole Lee speaks during a special meeting after she is sworn is as the first Asian American woman to serve on the Chicago City Council as the new 11th Ward alderperson, at City Hall, Monday afternoon, March 28, 2022. Lee will replace convicted former 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson.
City Hall
City Council urged to declare its independence from Lightfoot by choosing its own committee chairs
The Better Government Association published a policy statement Friday renewing its call for the City Council to shed its reputation as a rubber stamp for Chicago mayors.
By Fran Spielman
 