The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Editorials Commentary

More alarming numbers about the huge scale of pandemic fraud

A new estimate says $45.6 billion in fraudulent unemployment insurance claims were filed between March 2020 and April 2022.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE More alarming numbers about the huge scale of pandemic fraud
The latest U.S. Dept. of Labor estimates say fraudulent unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic reached $45.6 billion.

The latest U.S. Dept. of Labor estimates say fraudulent unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic reached $45.6 billion.

AP Photos

The latest estimates on unemployment insurance fraud committed during the height of the pandemic are eye-popping and also maddening: a whopping $45.6 billion.

That figure, a Sept. 21 memo from the Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Labor points out, is far higher than the previous estimate of $16 billion. Those fraudulent unemployment insurance claims were filed when the federal government began sending out trillions in pandemic aid meant to help those laid off due to COVID-19.

“Hundreds of billions in pandemic funds attracted fraudsters seeking to exploit the UI program,” Inspector General Larry D. Turner said in a statement, “resulting in historic levels of fraud and other improper payments.”

Clearly, $45.6 billion in fraud — on top of earlier estimates of more billions in fraud involving pandemic loans and other assistance — goes beyond being a massive hit to government coffers, as in taxpayers.

Editorial

Editorial

It’s also a slap in the face to honest Americans who, should another pandemic or similar global crisis hit, will rightly expect Congress to quickly provide help to get the nation through the emergency.

We can hear the protests already, coming from lawmakers who will seize any opportunity to vote against a big aid package: “You saw what happened last time ...” They’ll have a point, too, which is why enhanced oversight to prevent fraud is a must, as this editorial board pointed out last month.

So far, more than 1,000 people have been charged with crimes as a result of Labor Dept. investigations into the fraud. More than 400 people have been convicted.

In all, more than 190,000 such investigations have been opened. As the investigations continue, other swindlers must be held accountable, too.

That will take time. In August, the government’s chief pandemic prosecutor warned it will take “years and years” to pursue all of the grifters and con artists who committed pandemic fraud.

Plenty of work still to come for government prosecutors.

A lure for criminals

When the pandemic put millions out of work through no fault of their own, Congress took action to help the newly unemployed, and the economy overall, stay afloat.

The 2020 CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act provided funding so that states could extend unemployment benefits to workers who typically would not be eligible — like independent contractors — and pay benefits for a longer period of time. An additional $600 was added to weekly benefits.

Within months, more than 57 million people filed unemployment claims. But states — Illinois among them — struggled to handle the swift rollout of a huge aid program. So criminals, lured by visions of extra cash and looser eligibility rules, swept in.

Between March 2020 and April 2022, scammers committed fraud in a variety of ways that fell through the oversight cracks: by filing claims in more than one state; using the Social Security numbers of dead people and of federal prison inmates; and using “suspicious” email accounts.

We hope the $45.6 billion doesn’t turn out — again — to be an undercount.

Here in Illinois, a June audit found flaws in the state’s administration of two federal pandemic unemployment programs. Since then, to its credit, the Illinois Department of Employment Security has made important changes to tighten oversight, as the Sun-Times’ Stephanie Zimmermann has reported.

The audit found the state lacked adequate information technology controls and had failed to maintain accurate and complete data on people filing claims.

The agency has now switched to new login software that includes “identity proofing,” multi-factor authentication and fraud analytics; conducts additional data analysis with other software; and is working with the National Association of State Workforce Agencies to flag suspicious claim filers operating in more than one state.

We’re not experts, but these steps strike us as headed in the right direction. If tighter controls are needed, we’re all for those, too.

It’s too late to prevent the massive fraud that’s already occurred, though officials should do what they can to recoup as much money as possible.

It’s not too early to stop it from happening next time.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
Soccer facility plan lets CHA sidestep its pledge for public housing
Charges against state Sen. Emil Jones III show cheap price of corruption in Illinois
Wanted: Election workers for Cook County
Keep taxpayers from paying the price for bad behavior by city workers
Museum of Science and Industry brings down the big top on once-beloved circus exhibit
The persistent problem of preschool expulsions
The Latest
Tom Barton
Sports Saturday
Sports bettor Tom Barton is a dual threat
Bet on it: Bears fan makes winning picks both for himself and for a loyal clientele
By Rob Miech
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: He’s wary of my male friends, but new husband practices a double standard
Wife dislikes that he keeps photos of ex-girlfriends and often brings up his past dating life.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
merlin_108355954.jpg
Sports
Matt Eberflus and Bears coaches on the spot vs. Texans
It’s still early in the rebuild process — and the 27-10 loss to the Packers was hardly unexpected. But how the Bears respond — on offense and defense — against a beatable Texans team will say a lot about a new coaching staff that is being counted on to maximize a modest NFL roster.
By Mark Potash
 
merlin_108154362.jpg
Sports
Bears vs. Texans — What to Watch 4
Darnell Mooney, who had just two receptions for four yards in the Bears’ first two games, could have a favorable matchup against a Texans secondary that already has been burned by the Colts’ Michael Pittman and the Broncos’ Courtland Sutton.
By Mark Potash
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields hands the ball to Khalil Herbert last year.
Bears
The Bears’ offense must prioritize these young players
Justin Fields isn’t the only young Bears offensive player with something to prove, though. Here’s a look at players — all age 24 or under — that the Bears need to develop over the rest of the season. The franchise’s future is at stake:
By Patrick Finley
 