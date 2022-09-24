The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Woman dies in crash in East Hyde Park

The woman was driving in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive when she was killed in a car crash, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman died in a crash Sept. 24, 2022 in East Hyde Park.

Adobe Stock Photo

A woman died in a car crash early Saturday in East Hyde Park, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to calls of a collision between two cars around 1:15 a.m. in the 5300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.

A woman, 32, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Two others, whose ages were not released, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Police were investigating the crash.

