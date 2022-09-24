The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Man dies in Lake County Jail same day he was booked

The 51-year-old was found unresponsive in his cell Friday night. Foul play is not suspected, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man dies in Lake County Jail same day he was booked
A 49-year-old Waukegan man was sentenced to 6 years in prison Dec. 19, 2019 after being charged with a drug induced homicide in west suburban McHenry.

Adam Booth - stock.adobe.com

A man died Friday just hours after being booked into the Lake County Jail, officials reported.

The 51-year-old, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive while lying in bed in a cell about 8:30 p.m., the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The man “appeared to be okay” during a routine check about 30 minutes before a correctional officer found him unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was pronounced dead after correctional officers, jail medical staff and Waukegan paramedics performed CPR and other life-saving measures, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in the man’s death. The sheriff’s office said he was alone in his cell and had “numerous underlying health conditions.”

He was booked into the jail shortly after midnight Friday following an arrest in Barrington for allegedly violating of an order of protection, officials said

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Lake County sheriff’s office’s Major Crime Task Force is conducting an investigation.

Next Up In News
Cop who caused crash that killed elderly woman, hurt 10 other officers should be fired, COPA says
Chicago, suburbs back down to low COVID-19 risk level: CDC
Pharoah Sanders, groundbreaking jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
4 killed in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening; 2 teens among 8 others wounded
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Rogers Park
2 critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
The Latest
Morgan Park’s Orlando James (26) holds off an altercation between one of his teammates and Kenwood’s Isaac Saffold (44).
High School Football
Kenwood vs. Morgan Park high school football game ends with 18-20 players ejected after post-game fight
Multiple fights broke out all over the field as Chicago Public Schools security and coaches and administrators from both schools struggled to calm things down.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Chicago Police respond the the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that injured 12 people including 10 police officers were injured in May of 2019 in the 1200 block of North Laramie.
Chicago
Cop who caused crash that killed elderly woman, hurt 10 other officers should be fired, COPA says
Police misconduct investigators’ findings were made public investigated more than three years after the crash that killed an 89-year-old and 11 other people in all.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Andreas Athanasiou defends the puck in a 2018 game against the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Andreas Athanasiou’s blazing speed will help Blackhawks — if he stays healthy
Long known as one of the league’s fastest skaters, Athanasiou has a golden opportunity to rejuvenate his career with the Hawks this season. But he’ll need to play in more than 28 games to do so.
By Ben Pope
 
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
White Sox
Tony La Russa won’t return as White Sox manager this season
Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting manager for the rest of the season.
By Mark Gonzales
 
A COVID-19 vaccine is administered earlier this year at a Cook County administration site. The county’s coronavirus risk level is now considered “low.”
Coronavirus
Chicago, suburbs back down to low COVID-19 risk level: CDC
Illinois has reported an average of 2,482 new cases per day over the past week, a 32% decline compared to a month ago.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 