The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Husband shows no remorse for his second affair

He doesn’t seem to realize how much his cheating has hurt his wife.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Husband shows no remorse for his second affair
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: After 40 years of marriage, I just found out my husband has been having an emotional affair, in addition to an actual girlfriend he had 15 years ago. I forgave him the last time. This time, he has only said he is wrong, but he hasn’t offered an apology, nor is he remorseful.

How can this be resolved? I have removed my wedding rings and refuse to go to his family gatherings. I have read that if he doesn’t have remorse and ask for forgiveness, it just won’t work. Moreover, he blames me for his poor, impulsive choices. Then he minimizes what he did and tells me I’m “overreacting.”

How do I gain his respect? How do you convince someone how badly they have hurt you, and get them to make better choices? — WRONGED IN DELAWARE

DEAR WRONGED: It may be time for some self-examination. Ask yourself what your husband may be looking for in these strictly emotional affairs. (I assume they aren’t physical, or you would have written otherwise.)

If you want to stay married to him, put those wedding rings back on and tell him it is apparent that you two aren’t communicating with each other effectively. Tell him you want to work to improve your marriage with the help of a licensed marriage and family counselor, and make an appointment. During those sessions, it will become apparent to him that you have been deeply hurt. However, be prepared to hear some critical comments about you from him. For many couples, this has healed an unhealthy relationship.

DEAR ABBY: It’s been more than three years since I have spoken to my former best friend. We were best friends for nearly 15 years. The friendship ended when we were in our early 20s because she didn’t like the men I was dating. I also didn’t agree with some of the choices she was making, which led to some nasty arguments.

I communicate with her through social media as “small talk,” but it feels like I’m speaking to a co-worker. I miss my best friend. I saw her not long ago at a mall, and she didn’t look like herself. I was worried for her.

My life has evolved, and I feel I have grown up for the better. I would like to share those experiences with someone I considered a best friend for so long. Would it be wrong to bring up the past? How do I share with her that “the past was the past” and I want to get back to where we used to be? — LOST FRIEND IN MISSOURI

DEAR LOST FRIEND: Call the woman, tell her you saw her at the mall and ask how she’s doing. Suggest the two of you have lunch sometime to catch up. If she agrees, during the lunch tell her you miss the close relationship you once had. Do NOT mention what caused the chill in your relationship or the fact that she doesn’t look like herself.

If she brings it up, listen and tell her you think you have both grown since then. I hope it works and you can patch things up, but do not count on it, because a lot of things have happened in both of your lives since the old days.

TO THOSE WHO CELEBRATE ROSH HASHANA: At sundown tonight, the Jewish New Year begins. During this time of solemn introspection, I wish my Jewish readers “L’shana tova tikatevu” — may you be inscribed in the Book of Life and have a good year. — LOVE, ABBY

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Good advice for everyone — teens to seniors — is in “The Anger in All of Us and How to Deal With It.” To order, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Anger Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: He’s wary of my male friends, but new husband practices a double standard
Dear Abby: We fight every day about my husband’s bad weed habit
Dear Abby: I’m angry that my beloved grandma took an awful job
Dear Abby: Just when I fell in love with a friend, he disappeared
Dear Abby: 2 adult siblings ignore parents’ 60th anniversary
Dear Abby: Other women in France seem hostile to me
The Latest
Hummingbirds working sage in Homewood. Credit: Michael Dodd
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Hummingbirds, greenback walleye, IL pheasant forecast, IL’s longest lived goose
Suburban hummingbirds, a surprise greenback walleye from the Kankakee system, a nugget on the Illinois pheasant forecast, and Illinois’ longest-lived Canada goose are among the notes from around Chicago and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Cam Porter
College Sports
Northwestern drops third consecutive game in loss to Miami (Ohio)
The Wildcats couldn’t hold a fourth-quarter lead and lost on a field goal with 21 seconds left at Ryan Field.
By Sun-Times wires
 
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (right, with Eloy Jimenez) won’t play again in 2022, putting an end to his injury-plagued season.
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert to end season on injured list
The Sox put Robert on the 10-day IL after he tried to play through a sprained left wrist for the last six weeks.
By Mark Gonzales
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot September 26, 2021 in Washington Heights.
Crime
3 shot at gathering in Washington Heights
A gunman opened the back door of a building and opened fire at a group inside, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 