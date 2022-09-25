Chicago outdoors: Hummingbirds, greenback walleye, IL pheasant forecast, IL’s longest lived goose
Suburban hummingbirds, a surprise greenback walleye from the Kankakee system, a nugget on the Illinois pheasant forecast, and Illinois’ longest-lived Canada goose are among the notes from around Chicago and beyond.
Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
WILD OF THE WEEK
Michael Dodd photographed hummingbirds working what I think are blue anise sage in Homewood.
DALE’S MAILBAG
“Wanted to ask you if you’ve ever seen a greenback walleye out of the Kankakee? . . . Caught this back in June near the mouth of Iroquois.” Jim Tofte
A: I had not. But Tofte, a notable Kankakkee system angler, pointed me toward Lake Winnipeg as the one place known for them. I found an interesting breakdown at huntfishmanitoba.ca/2015/02/06/tale-greenbacks/.
BIG NUMBER
29 years: Longest lived Canada goose in Illinois, based on bird-banding records, according to wildlifeillinois.org.
LAST WORD
“It’s almost been about as perfect as you could ask for [in Illinois]. The spring was maybe a little later than usual and might’ve pushed nesting season back just a bit, but once spring and summer finally got here we’ve been pretty consistent with no hard rains and good overall weather. And here in the last three four weeks we’ve gotten some nice rains, which are producing a ton of bugs for the young birds.”
Jason Bleich, private lands biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in Pheasants Forever’s state by state hunting forecast
WILD TIMES
HUNTER SAFETY
Oct. 1-2: Mokena, huntersafety@frankfortsportsmanclub.com
Oct. 1-2: Elburn, phil-joanne@juno.com
Oct. 6 and 8: Bonfield, (815) 635-3198 or, laura@isra.org
Oct. 15 and 22: Tinley Park, (708) 342-4200
Oct. 22-23: Palos Hills, (708) 601-4712
HUNTING GATHERING
Saturday, Oct. 1: Hunt Camp 2022. multiple hunting organizations, networking with Illinois outdoors community, The Quarry at Crystal Lake, $15 or $20 for a pair, pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Hunt-Camp-2022-67987
BANQUET
Saturday, Oct. 1: Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance banquet, Sullivan VFW, doors open 4 p.m., LSFHABanquet.eventbrite.com
PHEASANTS FOREVER
Thursday, Sept. 29: “Call of the Uplands Sportsman’s Banquet,” DuPage County chapter, Abbington Distinctive Banquets, Glen Ellyn
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Wednesday, Sept. 28: Boat America, Des Plaines, V. Haase, vandmhaase@gmail.com
WINGSHOOTING CLINICS
Oct. 8-9: Elburn, scscwingshooting@gmail.com or (847) 309-1093. Click here for more details.
ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS
Today: Sept.25: Teal season ends
Wednesday, Sept. 28: Final day, applications, public goose and duck permits, third lottery
Saturday, Oct. 1: Archery season, deer and turkey, begins