Chicago outdoors: Hummingbirds, greenback walleye, IL pheasant forecast, IL’s longest lived goose

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Michael Dodd photographed hummingbirds working what I think are blue anise sage in Homewood.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Wanted to ask you if you’ve ever seen a greenback walleye out of the Kankakee? . . . Caught this back in June near the mouth of Iroquois.” Jim Tofte

A: I had not. But Tofte, a notable Kankakkee system angler, pointed me toward Lake Winnipeg as the one place known for them. I found an interesting breakdown at huntfishmanitoba.ca/2015/02/06/tale-greenbacks/.

BIG NUMBER

29 years: Longest lived Canada goose in Illinois, based on bird-banding records, according to wildlifeillinois.org.

LAST WORD

“It’s almost been about as perfect as you could ask for [in Illinois]. The spring was maybe a little later than usual and might’ve pushed nesting season back just a bit, but once spring and summer finally got here we’ve been pretty consistent with no hard rains and good overall weather. And here in the last three four weeks we’ve gotten some nice rains, which are producing a ton of bugs for the young birds.”

Jason Bleich, private lands biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in Pheasants Forever’s state by state hunting forecast

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Oct. 1-2: Mokena, huntersafety@frankfortsportsmanclub.com

Oct. 1-2: Elburn, phil-joanne@juno.com

Oct. 6 and 8: Bonfield, (815) 635-3198 or, laura@isra.org

Oct. 15 and 22: Tinley Park, (708) 342-4200

Oct. 22-23: Palos Hills, (708) 601-4712

HUNTING GATHERING

Saturday, Oct. 1: Hunt Camp 2022. multiple hunting organizations, networking with Illinois outdoors community, The Quarry at Crystal Lake, $15 or $20 for a pair, pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/Hunt-Camp-2022-67987

BANQUET

Saturday, Oct. 1: Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance banquet, Sullivan VFW, doors open 4 p.m., LSFHABanquet.eventbrite.com

PHEASANTS FOREVER

Thursday, Sept. 29: “Call of the Uplands Sportsman’s Banquet,” DuPage County chapter, Abbington Distinctive Banquets, Glen Ellyn

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Wednesday, Sept. 28: Boat America, Des Plaines, V. Haase, vandmhaase@gmail.com

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

Oct. 8-9: Elburn, scscwingshooting@gmail.com or (847) 309-1093. Click here for more details.

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today: Sept.25: Teal season ends

Wednesday, Sept. 28: Final day, applications, public goose and duck permits, third lottery

Saturday, Oct. 1: Archery season, deer and turkey, begins