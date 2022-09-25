The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture Sports

Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show

The game is scheduled for Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just outside Phoenix.

By  Darel Jevens
   
SHARE Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show
GettyImages_1342078664.jpg

Rihanna attends the premiere of her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 22, 2021, in New York City.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Rihanna will be the halftime headliner at this winter’s Super Bowl LVII on Fox, the NFL announced Sunday.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just outside Phoenix.

The show, sponsored by Apple Music and produced by Rihanna’s label, Roc Nation, could be something of a performing comeback for the pop music superstar, who has released little music in recent years. Rihanna has been active promoting her various Fenty fashion and beauty lines, and in May she had her first child, a baby boy with partner A$AP Rocky.

“Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career,” Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic halftime show performance.”

Last year’s Emmy-winning halftime show featured several headliners:Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige, plus surprise cameos from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. Other performers in the last decade include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Beyoncé.

In an interview with Vogue in October 2019, Rihanna said she turned down the opportunity to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta. The Grammy-winning singer confirmed she did so to stand in solidarity with quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who became the subject of controversy after kneeling during a pregame national anthem inprotest of police brutality and social inequality.

Contributing: USA Today

Next Up In Entertainment
At Auditorium, Kyiv City Ballet brings youthful zest to the grand Russian classical style
Luminarts Cultural Arts Foundation celebrating 10 years of funding artists and changing lives
Dear Abby: Husband shows no remorse for his second affair
Horoscope for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
Pharoah Sanders, groundbreaking jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Dear Abby: He’s wary of my male friends, but new husband practices a double standard
The Latest
An interception by linebacker Roquan Smith near the end of the fourth quarter set up the Bears’ 23-20 win over the Texans.
Bears
Bears escape Texans 23-20 on LB Roquan Smith’s late interception
Smith ended an ugly game with a pick that set up the game-winning field goal by Cairo Santos.
By Jason Lieser
 
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of Saturday’s game against Florida.
College Sports
Top 5 remains unchanged in AP Top 25 college football poll
Tennessee and North Carolina State broke into the top 10, and Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Marlins next season.
MLB
Don Mattingly won’t return as Marlins manager
Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends. He said he met with Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng to talk about the future, and that “all parties agreed” that it’s time for a change.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
Image_3_Artists_of_the_Kyiv_City_Ballet__photo_courtesy_of_Kyiv_City_Ballet.jpg
Dance
At Auditorium, Kyiv City Ballet brings youthful zest to the grand Russian classical style
Not just a salute to a wartorn nation, the troupe’s sampler program showcases precise movement and Ukraine’s dance traditions.
By Wynne Delacoma - For the Sun-Times
 
Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, left, said Justin Steele, right, looked good in a bullpen session Saturday. File photo.
Cubs
Injuries shape Cubs pitching staff in final nine games of season
Notes: Nico Hoerner returned to the lineup, and the team gave injury updates on Justin Steele, Drew Smyly and Wade Miley.
By Maddie Lee
 