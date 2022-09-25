The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 25, 2022
MLB Sports

Don Mattingly won’t return as Marlins manager

Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends. He said he met with Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng to talk about the future, and that “all parties agreed” that it’s time for a change.

By  Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
   
SHARE Don Mattingly won’t return as Marlins manager
Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Marlins next season.

Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Marlins next season.

Nick Wass/AP

MIAMI — Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season, he said Sunday, announcing that he and team officials have decided a new voice is needed to lead the club going forward.

Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends. He said he met with Marlins principal owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng to talk about the future, and that “all parties agreed” that it’s time for a change.

“I am proud and honored to have served as manager of the Marlins for the past seven years and have enjoyed my experiences and relationships I’ve developed within the organization,” Mattingly said. “I look forward to spending time with my family in Evansville (Indiana), and to any future endeavors.”

Mattingly, the club’s all-time leader by a wide margin in managerial wins, is finishing his seventh season with the Marlins. He entered Sunday with a 437-583 record in Miami, with one winning season in those seven years — a 31-29 mark in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when the team made its first playoff appearance since 2003.

And it means that a season that started with a big shakeup for Miami now ends with another. In February, Hall of Famer Derek Jeter — who had been Miami’s CEO, the first Black person in baseball history to hold that role with a franchise — announced a surprise departure after 4 1/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn’t come remotely close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees.

Now comes the Mattingly move, which means someone else will be in charge when the team gathers for spring training.

“Donnie is one of my favorites,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said Sunday. “We go way back, played against him. He’s just a really good baseball man. I love him to death. I learned a lot from him, watching and competing against him for many years.”

The 61-year-old Mattingly has managed for 12 seasons, the first five with the Los Angeles Dodgers. All five of those clubs had winning records, three of them making the playoffs.

The Marlins were hoping for similar success, but it didn’t happen as planned. Mattingly was the NL’s manager of the year in 2020 after getting Miami to the playoffs, but other than that, the franchise has been in a mode of constant rebuilding.

“We are fortunate to have had Don Mattingly leading our team on the field over the last seven years,” Sherman said. “He has represented the Marlins, our players, our fans, and the South Florida community with unmatched dignity and pride.”

Sunday’s news came on the sixth anniversary of the darkest day in team history, when Marlins ace Jose Fernandez and two other people died when their 32-foot boat slammed into a jetty off Miami Beach on Sept. 25, 2016.

The charismatic, exuberant Fernandez, who was beloved in Miami’s Latin community and touted as the future of the franchise, went 38-17 in his four seasons with the club, winning the NL’s Rookie of the Year award in 2013 and being named a two-time All-Star.

Fernandez’s death, which came at the end of Mattingly’s first season, set the Marlins back. But Mattingly guided them through, ending what was a 17-year playoff drought in 2020.

“Donnie’s just the consummate professional and a tremendous person,” Ng said during Sunday’s game. “He’s led the organization through some pretty tough times, particularly early in his tenure then in the last couple of years with the pandemic and the lockout.”

Ng said the decision came after a series of conversations between Mattingly and the front office, with the soon-to-be-former skipper deciding not to pursue a new contract and the team deciding it wouldn’t be offering one.

“This year was very disappointing,” Ng said. “We had a lot of bad luck in terms of injuries. The record is not indicative of the talent that we have. We have to do a lot of introspection in terms of our processes and operations on how we fix that. I’m still optimistic about what we’ve got here.”

The Marlins haven’t spent a day in first place since Aug. 16, 2020. Outside of a few random April days, they haven’t seen first place in a regular 162-game season since June 2014. And this season will mark the 12th time in the last 13 years where the they’ll finish with a losing record.

“I don’t know what his plans are moving forward but he will be missed,” Martinez said. “I wish him all the best.”

Next Up In MLB
Injuries shape Cubs pitching staff in final nine games of season
White Sox’ Luis Robert to end season on injured list
David Ross: Matt Mervis likely to ‘have a great opportunity in front of him’ in spring training
Just Sayin’: Why did Guardians outclass the White Sox? It starts with Terry Francona
Cubs’ Wade Miley leaves start vs. Pirates with tight left oblique
Tony La Russa won’t return as White Sox manager this season
The Latest
An interception by linebacker Roquan Smith near the end of the fourth quarter set up the Bears’ 23-20 win over the Texans.
Bears
Bears escape Texans 23-20 on LB Roquan Smith’s late interception
Smith ended an ugly game with a pick that set up the game-winning field goal by Cairo Santos.
By Jason Lieser
 
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of Saturday’s game against Florida.
College Sports
Top 5 remains unchanged in AP Top 25 college football poll
Tennessee and North Carolina State broke into the top 10, and Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
GettyImages_1342078664.jpg
Music
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show
The game is scheduled for Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just outside Phoenix.
By Darel Jevens
 
Image_3_Artists_of_the_Kyiv_City_Ballet__photo_courtesy_of_Kyiv_City_Ballet.jpg
Dance
At Auditorium, Kyiv City Ballet brings youthful zest to the grand Russian classical style
Not just a salute to a wartorn nation, the troupe’s sampler program showcases precise movement and Ukraine’s dance traditions.
By Wynne Delacoma - For the Sun-Times
 
Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy, left, said Justin Steele, right, looked good in a bullpen session Saturday. File photo.
Cubs
Injuries shape Cubs pitching staff in final nine games of season
Notes: Nico Hoerner returned to the lineup, and the team gave injury updates on Justin Steele, Drew Smyly and Wade Miley.
By Maddie Lee
 