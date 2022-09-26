The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 26, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Montrose Beach bird-watchers look to next summer, hope piping plover Imani will return, mate

Despite being of age to mate, Imani spent the summer alone. Now bird watchers have their fingers crossed the bird — offspring of Monty and Rose — returns to Montrose Beach next summer.

By  Nicky Andrews
   
SHARE Montrose Beach bird-watchers look to next summer, hope piping plover Imani will return, mate
Imani, an offspring of Monty and Rose at Montrose Beach, May 23, 2022.

Imani, an offspring of Monty and Rose at Montrose Beach, in May.

Provided by Tamima Itani

Since May, the piping plover conservation community in Chicago has been watching Imani, a 1-year-old piping plover ready to mate. Imani, however, spent the summer alone.

“No one showed up for Imani,” said Ann Hetzel Gunkle, a piping plover monitor and Chicago Audubon Society board member. “We’re crossing our fingers for next year.”

Imani, who arrived at Montrose Beach in the spring, has since left to travel approximately 1,000 miles to his southern wintering grounds. He was the first piping plover to hatch on Montrose Beach and return a year later — a rare occurrence for an endangered species that produced only 150 chicks this year.

“Every hatched bird, every mating pair really matters when the species is at only about 75 nesting pairs,” said Hetzel Gunkle, 59.

Imani hatched at Montrose in 2021, an offspring of Rose and Monty, who first nested there in 2019. Rose laid four eggs in 2021. Imani was one of two chicks that survived. The others went missing and were presumed dead.

Rose didn’t return to Montrose Beach this year. Monty returned in April but died on May 13.

Volunteers are about halfway to their recovery goal of 150 breeding pairs, which may move the species from endangered to threatened, Hetzel Gunkle said. While not nearly the 500 to 800 pairs that historically nested along the Great Lakes, it is progress compared with the dozen pairs alive in the 1990s, Hetzel Gunkle said.

Volunteer piping plover monitors are scheduled from dawn to dusk throughout summer to watch and protect the plovers from off-the-leash dogs, balloons and lights, Hetzel Gunkle explained.

With Chicago being a prime location in birds’ migratory path, Hetzel Gunkle encourages Chicago residents to join the Lights Out Movement, which helps birds avoid crashing into buildings after dark.

Until next spring, Hetzel Gunkle said volunteers are looking out for Imani in pictures submitted to the Great Lakes recovery team by bird watchers in southern states.

Next Up In News
Chicago police release photos of pair who beat and robbed man on Red Line train near 95th Street station
Top CPS officials privately warned a new Near South school could undermine neighboring schools, harm Black students
Person shot by police after breaking into Homan Square facility through fire escape, grabbing guns and pointing them at cops, officials say
Cook County tax bills on pace to arrive ‘by end of 2022’
‘Wicked Town’s specialty was violence’: Federal trial begins for alleged leader of West Side gang
Exhibit on Chicago railroad workers pulls into Pullman
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_09_26_at_8.56.59_AM.png
News
Chicago police release photos of pair who beat and robbed man on Red Line train near 95th Street station
The two walked up to a man as he was riding the train at 15 W. 95th St. around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, according to a police alert. They rifled through his pockets and hit him in the head with a bottle.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Yasmani Grandal
White Sox
Difference in run differential from 2021 tells story of Sox’ sorry season
Baseball by the numbers: Fewer home runs and fewer baserunners have brought on a big chill.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
Deontay Puller, 16, a junior at Wendell Phillips Academy High School in Bronzeville, and his mom Shimaya Hudson-Puller, 40, the school’s local school council president, worry of the potential impact a new proposed high school will have on their school.
Education
Top CPS officials privately warned a new Near South school could undermine neighboring schools, harm Black students
While Mayor Lori Lightfoot has touted the new school to serve Chinatown and other neighborhoods, CPS alumni and even staff inside CPS fear it will do damage to existing schools that serve predominantly African American students.
By Nader IssaSarah Karp, and 2 more
 
Dylan Sikura skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Dylan Sikura returns to Blackhawks as a different kind of player
Sikura flopped as a Hawks prospect due to his ability to get to the net. Now he’s 15-20 pounds heavier, three years more experienced, more accepting of his role as a depth forward and has the necessary strength to crash the crease.
By Ben Pope
 
Bulls forward Patrick Williams during a break in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves last season.
Bulls
Bulls’ Patrick Williams says expectations are exciting as he enters pivotal third season
Billy Donovan wants to see aggressiveness from Williams, the fourth overall pick in 2020. He needs to adjust his pass-first mentality and attack more.
By Annie Costabile
 