Horoscope for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a feel-good day! It’s a wonderful way to start your week because relations with co-workers are warm and friendly. Ditto for relations with partners and close friends. Many of you will see ways to improve how your workspace looks. You might improve your job in general.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are in work mode, and you’re happy to be productive. If making a list, you might be a tad optimistic about what you can accomplish. Nevertheless, you will get a lot done because you are upbeat and energetic! Work-related travel is likely. (Possibly, you’ll have contact with an old flame?)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a playful day! Enjoy sports, activities, movies, anything to do with the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Playful times with children will delight. Tackle home repairs to improve where you live.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Family members might congregate at home because this is a good day for any kind of gathering at home. People will be upbeat and friendly. Family reunions and get-togethers with relatives you haven’t seen for a while are likely. Good day to finish a writing project.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Conversations with others are upbeat and friendly. Be careful not to promise more than you can deliver because you feel optimistic about something. Old business might attract money your way. Or perhaps you will buy something beautiful you have had your eye on?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day for business and finance because your ability to boost your earnings or increase your assets is excellent. Admittedly, something might look better or more promising than it is. Therefore, keep this in mind. If you have any doubts, listen to that small voice in the back of your mind. Meanwhile, conversations with old friends are reassuring.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today the sun is in your sign opposite Jupiter, which is an excellent way to kick off your week. This is a particularly auspicious planetary event that promotes winning friends and influencing people in a positive way. Research will also go well.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a feel-good day. You might enjoy playing things low-key by working alone or behind the scenes. Whatever you choose to do, others will be supportive. You might also be in contact with an old friend, especially someone who is creative or artistic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze with others. Enjoy interacting with friends or clubs and organizations because people are upbeat and friendly; furthermore, you’re willing to entertain big goals and ambitious future plans. Discussions about old business with bosses and parents will go well.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You make a great impression on others today, especially parents, bosses and VIPs. (This includes the police.) However, if volunteering for something, be careful you do not agree to more than you can handle. Be sensible. Meanwhile, travel plans look exciting!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

As this week begins, you have a strong desire to travel or do something to expand your horizons. This is a good day for study or to explore opportunities in publishing, medicine, the law or higher education. You can also settle old financial disputes in your favor.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Discussions about shared property will go well today. (Be careful not to give away the farm in a rash moment of generosity.) Nevertheless, relations with others are mutually beneficial and friendly, especially when it comes to finishing up old business or dealing with someone from your past, possibly and ex-partners.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Tennis champ Serena Williams (1981) shares your birthday. You are tough. You have amazing endurance, stamina and perseverance. You are also warm, friendly and completely charming. This year is a year of change for you. Therefore, be open to new directions and new opportunities. Also, be open to letting go of whatever holds you back.

