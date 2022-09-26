Redesign Chicago streets to be less car-centric

Recently, the long-running Japanese TV show “Old Enough,” where preschool-age children run their first errand, has gained worldwide attention. I often watch the show while eating dinner, excitedly anticipating whether Ryuta will grab the correct size diapers at the drugstore. As an American who grew up on a suburban street of single-family homes with no sidewalks and few nearby stores, the Japanese reality is engrossing and eye-opening.

Unlike the Japanese children in “Old Enough,” who navigate their way to downtown shopping centers with ease, Chicago children are not safe even in their own neighborhoods. On Aug. 10, Taha Khan, age 5, was struck and killed outside his home by two separate drivers. Sadly, the carnage on our streets is by design.

The speed limit on Taha’s street, Cicero Avenue, is 35 miles per hour. The road is 60 feet wide. There are no crosswalks for a quarter mile. In “Old Enough,” children often walk along, and even cross, busy roads, but the speed limit is typically 20 miles per hour, and the roads are a fraction of the width. Amazingly, drivers even stop when the children raise their hand, indicating their intent to cross.

Unfortunately, thanks to car-centric street design, the reckless driving that design encourages and lax-to-nonexistent traffic enforcement, the risk to pedestrians and cyclists does not cease with age. In Chicago, no one is “old enough.” No amount of age nor wisdom could have saved Concepcion Lopez, age 82, who was killed by a BMW driver while waiting for her bus. Peter Paquette, age 75, likely looked both ways before being struck and killed while crossing the street.

Fortunately, our streets can and should evolve over time to meet the needs of our communities. Cities around the world are reimagining streets to be less car-centric, with incredible results. Safe streets support the local economy, let more people live close to services and amenities, and foster community.

Chicago needs leaders who are willing and able to design human-centered streets that are safe and vibrant. I do not expect 4-year olds to be running errands to Home Depot or Mariano’s anytime soon, but safe routes to school, lower speed limits, and traffic calming barriers are simple, popular and effective ways to start.

Robert Spragg, co-lead, Illinois chapter of Urban Environmentalists

Politicians ignore crime

Three times in the last four months I missed becoming caught in the middle of an act of Chicago violence by only a few minutes: a shootout, a drive-by shooting, and a knife attack. All occurred in River North.

I sympathize with the families of victims. I consider myself fortunate. And I do not want to count on another near miss. In my eighth decade of life, I do not want it to end bleeding out on a Chicago street corner because the governor of Illinois and the mayor of Chicago consider their personal politics more important than public safety.

Jim Halas, Norridge

More security at Midway

Upon an arrival to Midway Airport last week at about 2:30 a.m. with my son, upon getting our luggage from the baggage claim, nobody was working to check to see if people took the proper bags. I only saw one police sergeant in the airport, and homeless people were sleeping in the tunnel to the CTA orange line while another guy was sleeping in the elevator.

Is it possible to have visible security at Midway?

Joseph Battaglia, Southwest Side