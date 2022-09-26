The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 26, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Is City Council really ready to show its independence?

Chicago City Council members can select who they want on committees and who should lead them. State law and the city’s own rules clearly spell out they have that power. They just have always opted out and have given the mayor their blessing to do their bidding.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Is City Council really ready to show its independence?
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over her first Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over her first Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Elected leaders thrive on wielding their authority. But in Chicago, alderpersons have been giving their powers away for decades without much of a fight.

They have grown accustomed to green lighting whoever the mayor chooses to serve on the City Council’s committees and more importantly, to run them.

Because mayors have handpicked their allies for committee chairmanships, dissent is not commonplace. Mayors set the agenda for the most part, including when to meet and how the vote on matters will go, as former Inspector General Joe Ferguson told Sun-Times’ City Hall reporter Fran Spielman.

In essence, as most Chicagoans know: Whatever the mayor wants, he or she usually gets.

That scenario could easily change. City Council members are not powerless. They can select who they want on committees and who should lead them. State law and the city’s own rules — Rule #36 — clearly spell out they have that power. They just have always opted out and have given the mayor their blessing to do their bidding.

Editorial

Editorial

“It’s always been like that,” Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) was told after he was elected in 2015 and wanted to make sure he ended up on a committee that dealt with infrastructure, his area of expertise.

But Chicagoans don’t have to accept the status quo. Our state and federal government don’t operate in this manner. It’s fair to ask hard questions about why Chicago — the only major city that allows the mayor to dictate committee chairs, according to Ferguson — is allowed to run this way.

If politics as usual continues, an independent City Council simply cannot exist.

“Allowing the mayor to appoint committee chairs cedes substantial power from the legislature to the administration,” as the Better Government Association’s Bryan Zarou stated recently. Zarou urged City Council members to take back what is theirs by exercising their power to appoint committee leaders without the two cents of Lori Lightfoot — or anyone else who is elected as mayor.

Such a move would represent progress not just in making the council more independent but in holding them accountable for doing what their jobs require.

Villegas said he doesn’t see any change taking place until a charter is passed in Springfield that gives City Council members the ability to select a president or speaker who can facilitate the process for members to choose their own leaders.

And as Dick Simpson, a former alderperson and retired University of Illinois at Chicagopolitical science professor, told us, that can only happen if there is a “desire for more independence.”

We’ll be able to gauge whether the City Council is ready for that independence when it votes on the resolution Ald. Matt Martin (47th) proposed last week, calling for his promotion from vice chairman to chairman of the Committee on Ethics and Government Oversight.

Martin would, it seems, be the natural choice. He has worked closely with now-retired chair Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) and knows the ins and outs of the committee and its most pressing issues.

But Lightfoot isn’t ready to give up her power.

“There’s a process by which we do that, and the process is the mayor makes the final picks,” Lightfoot said when asked about Martin’s resolution. “I don’t see any reason to break from that longstanding precedent.”

But breaking from precedent and taking back the control that belongs to them is a step Council members should think hard about making if they really want to shed their rubber stamp image and open up the democratic process.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
The shady business of police-ordered shutdowns
More alarming numbers about the huge scale of pandemic fraud
Soccer facility plan lets CHA sidestep its pledge for public housing
Charges against state Sen. Emil Jones III show cheap price of corruption in Illinois
Wanted: Election workers for Cook County
Keep taxpayers from paying the price for bad behavior by city workers
The Latest
They were take no area hospitals.
News
14-year-old wounded in South Deering drive-by
The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition after being grazed in the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Three men were wounded in a shooting August 18, 2021, in Chicago Lawn.
News
Man dies day after being shot in the head in North Lawndale
Another man was wounded Monday in North Lawndale.
By Mary Norkol
 
crime_scene_tape4.jpg
Crime
Man charged in death of 18-year-old after domestic dispute on Northwest Side
Zack Park, 34, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old John Park on the Northwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_108399416.jpg
Chicago
Days after being wounded in NW Side road rage shooting, Chicago cop is ‘no longer a member of the department’
The officer had been stripped of her police powers just days before the shooting after testing positive for drugs, sources said.
By Tom Schuba and Frank Main
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_26_at_8.56.59_AM.png
News
Chicago police release photos of pair who beat and robbed man on Red Line train near 95th Street station
The two walked up to a man as he was riding the train at 15 W. 95th St. around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, according to a police alert. They rifled through his pockets and hit him in the head with a bottle.
By Sun-Times Wire
 