The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 26, 2022
Sports Outdoors

On a historic path of shore fishing in Chicago? He’s caught a pink salmon, a Chinook & a coho so far

Laurance Reed has caught a pink salmon, a Chinook and a coho from shore on Chicago’s North Side since mid-August. Can he add other salmon and trout?

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE On a historic path of shore fishing in Chicago? He’s caught a pink salmon, a Chinook & a coho so far
Laurance Reed with a coho salmon, caught from Chicago’s North Side, joining a pink salmon and a Chinook caught from shore since mid-August. Provided photo

Laurance Reed with a coho salmon, caught from Chicago’s North Side, joining a pink salmon and a Chinook caught from shore since mid-August.

Provided

FOTW for Sept. 28, 2022. photo attached

Laurance Reed walks a historic path of shore fishing for salmon and trout in Chicago.

Since mid-August, he has caught a pink salmon in the hump mode, a Chinook and, last week, a coho while shore fishing on the North Side with a K.O. Wobbler.

“Same spot, same lure, same rod and reel, same knot (not recommended - should retie) same time, same hat, only it’s a coho this time,” he emailed last week. “Oh, and same `I just caught a fish!’ smile.

“Now we need a steelhead and a brown trout next?”

Why not go for all six and hope on a lake trout, too?

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com)orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
Disappointing season leaves White Sox at a crossroad
Ejected Kenwood, Morgan Park players will be suspended for one game after postgame fight
Stevenson senior Ben Snider catches on quickly in his first year playing football
Jimmie Johnson says he will retire from full-time racing
NFL will replace Pro Bowl with skills competitions, flag football game
Halas Intrigue, Episode 240: A bit of good, a bit of not so good
The Latest
White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, left, talks with manager Tony La Russa.
White Sox
Disappointing season leaves White Sox at a crossroad
Should the team stick with Tony La Russa, or move on from the Hall of Fame manager? And will fans tolerate another rebuild?
By Mark Gonzales
 
Coaches, officials and adminstrators meet midfield to discuss the altercations during the game between Morgan Park and Kenwood.
High School Football
Ejected Kenwood, Morgan Park players will be suspended for one game after postgame fight
The final fallout from the fight after the Morgan Park vs. Kenwood football game on Saturday at Lane Stadium is still unknown.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Personal belongings and debris litter the Route 91 Harvest festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas on Oct. 3, 2017, after a mass shooting two days prior.
Movies and TV
Harrowing documentary explores Las Vegas music festival shooting and its aftermath
“11 Minutes,” is an inside account of the 2017 Route 91 Harvest country music festival massacre in Las Vegas and, more importantly, about how it reverberated in the lives of those who were there.
By David Bauder | AP Media Writer
 
A vacant lot at West 24th Street and South State Street in the South Loop — part of the former Harold L. Ickes Homes — is the proposed site for a new CPS high school.
Other Views
Near South Side High School is what our families, students have been waiting for
We are ready to move forward for the betterment of our collective communities. Let’s do right for all of our children who call the Near South Side home.
By Ald. Pat Dowell and Ald. Nicole Lee
 
Carlos Munoz reaches out to hug Larkin Stallings of Vineyard Haven, Mass., as the immigrants prepare to leave St. Andrews in Edgartown, Mass., on Sept. 16.
Columnists
The cruelty of exploiting vulnerable people for politics
DeSantis’s scheme to manipulate vulnerable people seeking asylum in our country is evidence that the cruelty wielded by Trump and embraced by so many of his followers will continue to poison our politics.
By Ben Jealous
 