On a historic path of shore fishing in Chicago? He’s caught a pink salmon, a Chinook & a coho so far

Laurance Reed walks a historic path of shore fishing for salmon and trout in Chicago.

Since mid-August, he has caught a pink salmon in the hump mode, a Chinook and, last week, a coho while shore fishing on the North Side with a K.O. Wobbler.

“Same spot, same lure, same rod and reel, same knot (not recommended - should retie) same time, same hat, only it’s a coho this time,” he emailed last week. “Oh, and same `I just caught a fish!’ smile.

“Now we need a steelhead and a brown trout next?”

Why not go for all six and hope on a lake trout, too?

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

