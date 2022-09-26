Man charged in death of 18-year-old after domestic dispute on Northwest Side
Zack Park, 34, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old John Park on the Northwest Side.
A man has been charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old after an argument on the Northwest Side, police said.
Zack Park, 34, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a “domestic related dispute” ended in the shooting death of John Park in the North Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side on Saturday.
Police didn’t say whether or how the two men were related.
After the shooting in the 5600 block of North St. Louis Avenue, John Park was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.
Zack Park is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday, police said.
