Man dies day after being shot in the head in North Lawndale

A man has died a day after being shot in the head in North Lawndale, police said.

Denzel Jordan, 20, was shot in the head in the 2100 block of South Keeler Avenue about 5:15 p.m. Monday, police said. He was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital immediately after the shooting, but didn’t survive, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Another man, 23, was shot in the lower body and the hand, police said. He was in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday.

