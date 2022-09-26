The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
14-year-old wounded in South Deering drive-by

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition after being grazed in the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A teen is in serious condition after being grazed in the head by a bullet in a South Deering shooting Monday, according to Chicago police.

The 14-year-old was in the 10500 block of South Yates Avenue when a person pulled up in a car and fired shots, police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating, police said.

Police haven’t released further details.

