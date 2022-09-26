14-year-old wounded in South Deering drive-by

A teen is in serious condition after being grazed in the head by a bullet in a South Deering shooting Monday, according to Chicago police.

The 14-year-old was in the 10500 block of South Yates Avenue when a person pulled up in a car and fired shots, police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody, and Area Two detectives are investigating, police said.

Police haven’t released further details.

