Menu planner: Pistachio-crusted salmon will make your dinner party a hit

Pistachio-crusted salmon

(Recipe adapted from “Healthy Air Fryer Cookbook,” America’s Test Kitchen.)

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 8 to 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup finely chopped toasted pistachios or almonds

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

1 teaspoon fennel seeds, chopped

4 (4- to 6-ounce) salmon fillets (1 to 1 1/2 inches thick)

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

3 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

Olive oil spray

Make a sling for air fryer basket (see NOTE) by folding 1 long sheet of foil to 4 inches wide. Lay it widthwise across basket, pressing it into and up the sides of the basket. Fold excess foil as needed so edges of foil are flush with top of basket. In a small bowl, combine pistachios, panko, parsley and fennel seeds. Pat salmon dry with paper towels and sprinkle with salt. Spread yogurt evenly on flesh side of salmon, then dredge coated side in pistachio mixture, pressing gently to adhere. Arrange salmon, skin side down, evenly spaced, on prepared sling and lightly spray with oil spray. Place salmon into basket; set temperature to 400 (no need to preheat). Cook 8 to 10 minutes or until salmon is lightly browned, center is still translucent when checked with paring knife and internal temperature reaches 125 degrees for medium-rare. Using sling, carefully remove salmon from fryer. Slide fish spatula along underside of salmon and transfer to plate, leaving skin behind; serve.

NOTE: If you don’t have an air fryer, bake salmon in the oven at 400 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.

Per serving: 211 calories, 27 grams protein, 9 grams fat (385 calories from fat), 1.4 grams saturated fat, 5 grams carbohydrate, 53 milligrams cholesterol, 340 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Sweet and smoky chicken with potatoes and peppers

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 5 hours on low

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds red potatoes, quartered

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

8 boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 cup unsalted chicken broth

1 teaspoon chipotle chile pepper powder

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

Place potatoes in a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with chicken; pour broth over all and sprinkle chicken with chipotle powder and garlic. Scatter bell pepper over top. Cover and cook 5 hours on low.

Per serving: 340 calories, 42 grams protein, 8 grams fat (235 calories from fat), 2.2 grams saturated fat, 22 grams carbohydrate, 187 milligrams cholesterol, 390 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Fettuccine with spinach, ricotta and grilled eggplant

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes, plus fettuccine

INGREDIENTS

2 small eggplants (1 1/2 pounds total), sliced lengthwise 1/2 inch thick

2 tablespoons olive oil

9 ounces refrigerated fettuccine

1 (5- or 6-ounce) package fresh baby spinach

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup reduced-fat ricotta

Crushed red pepper

Brush eggplant with oil and grill, 5 or 6 minutes or until tender on a medium heat. Transfer to a cutting board, let cool and cut into bite-size pieces. Meanwhile, cook fettuccine according to directions. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water; drain and return pasta to pot. To the pasta, add the eggplant, spinach, vinegar, 1/4 cup reserved pasta water and the salt and pepper; toss to combine. (Add more pasta water if pasta is too dry.) Top with ricotta and red pepper; serve.

Per serving: 344 calories, 14 grams protein, 11 grams fat (285 calories from fat), 2.5 grams saturated fat, 50 grams carbohydrate, 15 milligrams cholesterol, 41 milligrams sodium, 7 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Nicoise salad

For two servings: Quarter 8 small red potatoes and cook 10 minutes in boiling water or until tender; drain. Arrange them on a platter. To the platter add: 1 (6-ounce) can drained white tuna in water, 12 steamed asparagus spears, 8 radishes, 1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives and 2 tablespoons minced red onion. In small bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley and 4 teaspoons olive oil; drizzle over salad. Season with coarse salt and pepper.

Shrimp rolls

In a medium bowl, combine 3 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard, 1/4 cup chopped gherkin pickles plus 1 tablespoon brine, 1 pound coarsely chopped cooked shrimp and 2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon. Divide and spoon onto 4 whole-grain hot dog buns lined with romaine lettuce.

Baked penne with vegetables

Cook 6 ounces whole-grain penne pasta according to directions; drain. Heat oven to 400 degrees. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 2 cups chopped yellow squash, 1 cup chopped zucchini and 1/2 cup finely chopped onion; cook 5 minutes. Add 2 cups chopped tomato and 1 minced clove garlic; cook 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in pasta, 1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella, 2 teaspoons chopped fresh oregano or 3/4 teaspoon dried, 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper. In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup ricotta, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1 lightly beaten egg. Stir into pasta mixture. Spoon into a 7-by-11-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup mozzarella. Bake 15 minutes or until bubbly and browned. Serve it with celery sticks and dip.

