Horoscope for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 11. a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will accomplish a lot because your mind is focused, and you’re ready to deal with practical matters. You won’t ignore details. You will persevere in whatever you choose to do. Nevertheless, a work-related romance might intensify and distract you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a productive day for those of you who work in the arts because you are inspired and passionate about what you want to do. Furthermore, you have the perseverance and energy to follow through on your plans and your inspirations. This is a day where romance will sizzle!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might have a serious family discussion about practical matters with an older family member or a parent today. If so, they will be productive because people want to get things done. However, you also feel passionate about something — perhaps a redecorating idea?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day to make practical plans for the future. Your mind is focused and intense and you won’t overlook details. Furthermore, you’re concerned with sensible plans that are doable. Nevertheless, you have strong, passionate feelings about something today!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day to make financial plans about earnings or how to use your money or assets. In addition, you might see new and practical uses for something you already own because you’re in a resourceful frame of mind. If shopping, you will be determined to get something.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day for a practical discussion with someone older or more experienced. They might have excellent advice for you or, vice versa, you might have advice for them? You might also feel a strong attraction to someone today. (Be still my beating heart.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A secret love affair will be intense and memorable today. In fact, you might feel obsessed with someone. Others will use this same intense energy to do research that will prove to be productive and practical. This is the kind of day when discoveries and secrets will be revealed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day to think about your goals and expectations in life. You might also examine groups and clubs to which you belong by considering their ideals and standards. Are these your people? You might feel strongly attracted to someone today. It happens.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions with bosses, parents and people in authority will go well today because people are keen to arrive at practical solutions. You might make plans about your professional life or decide to take a course or some kind of study to promote your career. (You might also develop a crush on your boss.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a positive day to study anything, especially metaphysics, religion, politics, philosophy and other lofty subjects. You might also be interested in foreign relations and other cultures; especially because some of you might fall in love with someone who is “different.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a passionate day for some of you! If you begin a new relationship with someone it will be memorable, indeed. Others will be wrapped up with discussions and negotiations about finances and shared property, particularly anything you own jointly with someone else.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a passionate day for your relationships! You might feel irresistibly drawn to someone. If you begin a new relationship today it will be unusually intense, almost as if you were starstruck with each other.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Avril Lavigne (1984) shares your birthday. Even if you doubt yourself, others have faith in you because you always create such a favorable impression. You are multitalented, versatile and a born leader. This year is about service to others, especially family. Therefore, take care of yourself first so that you can be supportive to others. Perhaps time for a makeover?

