Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Metra billboard sparks alternative, grim interpretation on social media

“It was simply intended to plant the idea to those stuck in traffic that commuting by train was an easier way in and out of the city,” a Metra spokeswoman said.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
A Metra billboard that reads “Take the easy way out” hangs alongside an onramp to I-90/94.

A Metra billboard got some unexpected attention on Reddit.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

For nearly three decades, millions of gridlocked motorists inching along the Ohio Street feeder ramp toward the Kennedy Expressway have glanced up to see a Metra billboard proclaiming: “Take the easy way out.”

The idea that anyone would associate the sign with suicide never entered the consciousness of the commuter rail agency.

That changed on Monday when a user of the social media site Reddit posted a photograph of the sign in a WTF forum along with a note that read: “Should’ve thought this through a bit harder.”

What followed were dozens of comments, some crude, some insightful. One read: “I go past this on my bus commute and the suicide thing didn’t even occur to me — just the misery of driving in rush hour traffic. Probably didn’t occur to the Metra folks either.”

By Tuesday afternoon the post had received more than 5,300 user “upvotes” — ensuring the postremained prominently featured.

Asked about the sign, Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile said it has been at that location for nearly 30 years and this was the first instance she was aware of such an association being made.

“As for the messaging, it was simply intended to plant the idea to those stuck in traffic that commuting by train was an easier way in and out of the city,” Reile said.

She said Metraupdated billboards were in the works well before the attention on social media.

“I can’t give you a timeline on this as the removal and replacement of the existing signs requires coordination between multiple agencies for temporary lane and track closures,” she said.

Alexa James, CEO of NAMI Chicago, a mental health advocacy organization, considers the online chatter a sign of progress in a long fight to bring mainstream attention and awareness to the issue of suicide.

“The Reddit post and the level of responsiveness it’s received tells me more people are understanding,” she said, adding a similarpost probably wouldn’t have happened 10 years ago.

“In some ways that’s encouraging. They understand this is an issue,” James said, noting she believes Metra had no intent other than promoting itself as a transit option.

“What’s helpful with social media is that sometimes it elevates concerns that otherwise wouldn’t have been thought about,” James said.

NAMI’s Chicago help line is 833-626-4244. It is staffed 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

