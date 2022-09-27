The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Southwest flight attendants protest at Midway

Nearly 200 people lined Cicero Avenue, holding signs and chanting. They say the company is putting profit ahead of its employees. Flight attendants at United Airlines also planned to protest at O’Hare Airport later in the day.

By  Manny Ramos
   
Flight attendants for Southwest Airlines took to the street outside Midway International Airport Tuesday morning to demand a new contract that would provide better economic and working conditions.

That’s important to a work force that, union leaders said, is suffering from burnout due to the pandemic.

Nearly 200 unionized flight attendants lined Cicero Avenue, holding signs slamming an airline they say is putting profit over workers. They chanted and cheered as drivers of passing trucks and cars honked in support.

“What do we want? Action! When do we want it? Now!” marchers yelled in unison.

Those protesting are members of the Transport Workers Union of America Local 556, which has over 18,000 members. About 2,500 of them are based in Chicago. Those participating in Tuesday’s protest were off duty.

Corliss King, a flight attendant with Southwest Airlines and second vice president of TWU Local 556, said the action on Tuesday is to demand management engage in meaningful negotiations.

“I believe that Southwest is using the fact that we are subjected to certain federal regulations to not come to the table and work hard for a new contract,” King said. “Flight attendants are the face of Southwest Airlines; we touch every single passenger that comes through the doors of Southwest and we should be recognized for our contribution to the bottom line and I don’t believe that’s happening.”

The union representing Southwest Airlines’ flight attendants are demanding several things such as to be paid for time worked including when passengers are boarding – something they aren’t compensated for now.

They are also calling for more personal control over their schedules when not at work and a better work-life balance. In order to accomplish this they demand a policy that requires flight attendants to be on-call 24 hours for three days straight.

King said this on-call policy at Southwest Airline is something that not even firefighters or police officers are subjected to and it presents a clear danger to passengers.

“It’s very important to remember we’re safety professionals,” King said. “The changes we are asking for are as much about safety to make sure our passengers are getting to where they’re supposed to go in a timely manner and safely but because they worked us 14 or sometimes 16 hours the night before we aren’t getting the rest we need or don’t even have a hotel room sometimes.”

Which is why, King said, they are also calling on Southwest Airlines to give assurances that it will provide appropriate sleeping and eating arrangements while on the job. Now, some flight attendants are forced to sleep at airports instead of hotels and struggle to find food during overnight travels.

The union and Southwest have been in contract talks for the past five years. The old contract has run out, but remains in effect pending a new deal. But that doesn’t prevent the company from making some changes in the meantime, the union said.

Mediation is set to begin in November.

Southwest flight attendants also were protesting at nine other major airports across the country. United Airlines flight attendants planned a similar protest for later Tuesday morning at O’Hare International Airport.

