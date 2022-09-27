The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Man killed in South Side shooting

He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago Medical Center where he later died, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side.

Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago Medical Center where he died about an hour later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

There was no one in custody.

Voting forms are seen at The Loop Super Site at 191 N. Clark St. on the first day of early voting for the Illinois primary elections, Tuesday morning, May 31, 2022.
Letters to the Editor
Scaring voters into saying ‘no’ to worker’s rights amendment is wrong
The Illinois Policy Institute’s stance — that if the amendment is passed, the median homeowner could pay at least an additional $2,935 in property taxes in the next four years — is false, a reader says.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Dozens of Chicago’s most celebrated chefs participated in the “Chicago Chefs Cook for Tigray” fundraising event earlier this month at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts &amp; Culture. A similar fundraiser is planned for Wednesday night, to aid the residents of Puerto Rico following the destruction caused by hurricane Fiona.
Food and Restaurants
Chicago chefs unite for disaster relief fundraiser for Puerto Rico
Sample the cuisines from more than two dozen area restaurant chefs/owners for “Chicago Chefs Cook for Puerto Rico” on Wednesday at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
A Metra billboard that reads “Take the easy way out” hangs alongside an onramp to I-90/94.
Chicago
Metra billboard sparks alternative, grim interpretation on social media
“It was simply intended to plant the idea to those stuck in traffic that commuting by train was an easier way in and out of the city,” a Metra spokeswoman said.
By Mitch Dudek
 
merlin_108549190.jpg
Music
Shakira ordered to trial in Spain on tax fraud charges
Pop star faces an eight-year prison sentence and a hefty fine if convicted.
By Associated Press
 
Nearly 200 unionized Southwest Airlines flight attendants lined Cicero Avenue near Midway Airport on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Chicago
Flight attendants protest at Midway, O’Hare
Nearly 200 Southwest Airlines employees lined Cicero Avenue, holding signs and chanting. Flight attendants at United Airlines also protested at O’Hare Airport.
By Manny Ramos
 