Man killed in South Side shooting

A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side.
Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.
He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago Medical Center where he died about an hour later, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
There was no one in custody.
