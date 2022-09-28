Horoscope for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re keen to explain your views to others because you want to get things done. Fortunately, you have the patience and willingness to do precise work. You also have the patience to teach someone, especially if it relates to finishing old business at work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re never casual about money. (Perhaps this is why you are the financial wizard when it comes to making money.) Today you’re prepared to do the intellectual or physical work and pay attention to detail to anything that will boost your earnings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Mars is in your sign dancing with Saturn. This means this is an excellent day to do any kind of work where you have to keep plugging along until it’s finished. You’ll have the patience to do this. Furthermore, when the job is done, you will feel a strong sense of satisfaction.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your focus on home and family continues to be strong right now. You might work alone or behind the scenes to shore up something that supports your home or supports family relationships. In particular, this could include financial planning and the practical support of others.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re ready to work with others, especially in groups, to get a job done. “Many hands make light work.” You might accomplish this by being the leader or by teaching this group. Or perhaps, you will roll up your sleeves and join in because you know what needs to be done.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You are ambitious to achieve something today. You will work hard because what you want to get done is practical and doable. Ironically, it might even be a modest goal but because you know exactly what you want to get done, you will achieve it. Of course, it has to be useful.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will put out strong efforts to study or explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law because you see that making a practical effort will bring about results that you hope to achieve. With the sun in your sign, you have an excellent chance for this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign, which means things will tend to go your way. This will include discussions about shared property, inheritances, insurance issues and anything that you own jointly with others. You will work hard to get results in these areas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

With Mars opposite your sign, you can choose to be annoyed with someone, or instead, join forces with them and accomplish a lot by working together. This is always an option if you have the patience to make it happen. You might work behind the scenes as well.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a hard-working day for you, which means you will accomplish a lot, especially if it is difficult or demanding work. You will keep plugging away at whatever you choose to do and you will not overlook details. (Impressive.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If you practice something today with great patience, you will hone or improve your skills. This might be related to the arts, or a musical performance or honing a skill related to sports. Either way, you will work with diligence and patience.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You can make great strides by working at home or perhaps working with a family member because you have the energy and willingness to do the job. It might even be a small job, relatively modest; nevertheless, you’ll get it done.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Naomi Watts (1968) shares your birthday. You are kind, caring and compassionate. You have strong values and you live by them. This is a year when you will seek to learn more so that you can enrich your life or promote your career. Value time for introspection because it will be an opportunity for you to grow.

