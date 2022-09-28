The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Southwest Side represents strong investment for Chicago schools and our city

CPS should recognize that enrollment is growing on the Southwest Side, and right-size its budget to include more funding for our local schools.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Southwest Side represents strong investment for Chicago schools and our city
Preschool students listen as their teacher reads a story on Jan. 11, 2021 at Dawes Elementary School at 3810 W. 81st Pl. on the Southwest Side.

Preschool students listen as their teacher reads a story on Jan. 11, 2021 at Dawes Elementary School at 3810 W. 81st Pl. on the Southwest Side.

Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

In response to the recent Sun-Times article detailing the continued enrollment decline at Chicago Public Schools over the last decade, we wrote Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez to highlight that we are experiencing the opposite situation on the Southwest Side. Enrollment numbers in our local schools are increasing.

One of our top priorities is providing strong educational opportunities for students in our community. We have worked hard to close the equity gap between the schools on the North and South Sides of Chicago. Some of our students are currently on a waitlist for our exceptional schools and programs.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Our recent projects include building the new John Hancock Selective Enrollment High School and several new elementary schools. We have gotten creative and used old school buildings to create Sor Juana Classical Elementary School and make room for a new early childhood education program. We’ve built new modulars and additions at schools throughout the community and instituted IB programs at John F. Kennedy High School and Kinzie Elementary School.

But more work needs to be done to bridge the gap between the North and South Side CPS schools and ensure that we don’t lose any more students, teachers and families to the suburbs or other states. We have requested that CPS recognize that enrollment is growing on the Southwest Side and right-size its budget to include more funding for our local schools.

We believe that strong schools and parks make for safe and stable neighborhoods, and we remain committed to ensuring all of our students have the best educational opportunities available to them. We hope CEO Martinez will see that the Southwest Side represents a strong investment for CPS and our entire city.

Ald. Marty Quinn, 13th Ward
Rep. Angie Guerrero-Cuellar, 22nd Illinois House District

The best position on abortion

I think we all know that abortion is not a good thing. If you have any religion or just morals, you know it is wrong. If you are a politician, to run as pro-life is a good stance. But there is a catch. If you don’t allow for exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother, you are too stupid to be in politics and you should look for another career path.

You will lose and not be able to do any good in politics, and you will lose to another person who is pro-abortion without any exceptions or limits. Wise up and make sure you allow for the exceptions.

Bill Hartman, Barrington

Next Up In Commentary
Biggest disappointments in Chicago sports history? The 2022 White Sox are in their own category.
‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’: Telekinetic woman flees in a thriller of striking colors and compelling characters
I’m opposed to the Near South High School plan — here’s why
A small amount of extra money will help the forest preserves bloom
Pinpointing what went wrong in a lost White Sox season
Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald ‘incredibly motivated’ by early losses, but is that enough?
The Latest
merlin_108518646.jpg
Sports
Bears defense learning how to finish fast
Training camp conditioning and halftime adjustments seem to be paying off for the Bears, who have allowed just 12 points — and no touchdowns — in the second half this season. “It’s the coolest thing, seeing them adjust on the fly,” linebacker Nick Morrow said.
By Mark Potash
 
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez speaks during a Chicago Board of Education meeting at CPS headquarters in the Loop on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Education
CPS advances plans for Near South high school despite opposition, threat to withhold state funding
CPS leaders said teens travel far for school now, and population growth justifies the school. Opponents said the plan is irresponsible and lacks community input.
By Nader IssaSarah Karp, and 1 more
 
A judge’s gavel
News
Man charged with attacking three women in the Loop — a day after he was released from custody on charges of failing to register as sex offender
Quavon Ewing, 32, tried to kidnap a woman in the West Loop and attacked two other women in the South Loop on Sunday, officials said.
By Tom Schuba
 
Darnell Mooney runs a route Sunday against the Texans.
Bears
A thin Bears receivers room managing to get worse
For all the attention given the Bears’ play-calling and Justin Fields’ inability to operate it smoothly, there’s been a disturbing realization the Bears’ receiving room might be even more pedestrian than first thought.
By Patrick Finley
 
Darrell Grand Moultrie’s “Dichotomy of a Journey” is on the program for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago’s opening weekend program.&nbsp;
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Sept. 29-Oct. 5
The World Music Festival, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Music Box of Horrors fest are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 