Southwest Side represents strong investment for Chicago schools and our city

In response to the recent Sun-Times article detailing the continued enrollment decline at Chicago Public Schools over the last decade, we wrote Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez to highlight that we are experiencing the opposite situation on the Southwest Side. Enrollment numbers in our local schools are increasing.

One of our top priorities is providing strong educational opportunities for students in our community. We have worked hard to close the equity gap between the schools on the North and South Sides of Chicago. Some of our students are currently on a waitlist for our exceptional schools and programs.

Our recent projects include building the new John Hancock Selective Enrollment High School and several new elementary schools. We have gotten creative and used old school buildings to create Sor Juana Classical Elementary School and make room for a new early childhood education program. We’ve built new modulars and additions at schools throughout the community and instituted IB programs at John F. Kennedy High School and Kinzie Elementary School.

But more work needs to be done to bridge the gap between the North and South Side CPS schools and ensure that we don’t lose any more students, teachers and families to the suburbs or other states. We have requested that CPS recognize that enrollment is growing on the Southwest Side and right-size its budget to include more funding for our local schools.

We believe that strong schools and parks make for safe and stable neighborhoods, and we remain committed to ensuring all of our students have the best educational opportunities available to them. We hope CEO Martinez will see that the Southwest Side represents a strong investment for CPS and our entire city.

Ald. Marty Quinn, 13th Ward

Rep. Angie Guerrero-Cuellar, 22nd Illinois House District

The best position on abortion

I think we all know that abortion is not a good thing. If you have any religion or just morals, you know it is wrong. If you are a politician, to run as pro-life is a good stance. But there is a catch. If you don’t allow for exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother, you are too stupid to be in politics and you should look for another career path.

You will lose and not be able to do any good in politics, and you will lose to another person who is pro-abortion without any exceptions or limits. Wise up and make sure you allow for the exceptions.

Bill Hartman, Barrington

