The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Sept. 29-Oct. 5

Theater

The cast rehearses “1919.” Joel Moorman Photo

“1919” is J. Nicole Brooks’ adaptation of a collection of poems by Eve L. Ewing about the killing of Black teenager Eugene Williams in 1919 near the segregated Chicago lakeshore. The days that followed left an indelible mark on the city, from its sense of boundaries and relationships between neighbors to the underlying systems of inequity and racism that persist today. Co-directed by Gabrielle Randle-Bent and Tasia A. Jones. From Oct. 4-29 at Steppenwolf for Young Adults at Steppenwolf Theatre , 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20. Visit steppenwolf.org.

Brett Neveu's "The Malignant Ampersands" is an unofficial sequel to Orson Welles' film "The Magnificent Ambersons" — a century ago they were a wealthy, thriving family, today, they are cursed with disease and misfortune. Yet as they grow older, they cling to the thought that the best is yet to come. Directed by Dado. From Oct. 6-Nov. 27 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells. Tickets: $30-$40. Visit aredorchidtheatre.org.

“BULL: A Love Story” is among the lineup for Destinos: The Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. Amy Nelson

In Nancy Garcia Loza’s drama “BULL: A Love Story,” a man, released from prison after a decade, returns to hisLake View neighborhood hoping to resume life with his family only to realize how much has moved on without him. Laura Alcala Baker directs. From Oct. 5-Nov. 20 at Paramount’s Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena. Tickets: $35 for Destinos Festival performances Oct. 5-16, after that $67-$74 (pay what you can Oct. 6, 8). Visit paramountaurora.com.

“Frankenstreisand” Rick Aguilar Studios

Tyler Anthony Smith’s drag comedy “Frankenstreisand” presents Dr. Barbra Frankenstreisand’s first performance in 27 years as she performs twisted versions of her signature songs and attempts to clone her suddenly dead dog. Stephanie Shaw directs. From Sept. 29-Oct. 31 at Hell in a Handbag Productions at Redline VR, 4702 N. Ravenswood. Tickets: $21-$40. Visit handbagproductions.org.

Dance

A new season at Hubbard Street Dance Chicago begins with a program titled “Refraction” featuring performances of Osnel Delgado’s “The Windless Hold,” the world premiere of Randy Duncan’s “Love Infinite” and Darrell Grand Moultrie’s “Dichotomy of a Journey.” From Sept. 29-Oct. 2 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $15-$110. Visit hubbardstreetdance.com.

La Lupi will perform at “Flamenco Passion.” David Chiriboga

Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater presents “Flamenco Passion,” a program which includes flamenco superstar La Lupi (Susana Lupianez Pinto) performing “Pasos Largos/Long Steps” accompanied by her husband, guitarist/composer Curro de Maria. Also performed are pieces from Ensemble Español ’s repertoire including “El Casorio/The Wedding,” “Alma de Aragon” and “Dualia.” At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $25+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.

Music

Seffarine is scheduled to perform at the World Music Festival. Mary Hulskamp

World Music Festival Chicago returns with 10 days of performances in both indoor and outdoor venues. The roster from Chicago and around the world includes Madalitso Band, Bazurto Allstars, La Chica, Paolo Angeli, Gili Yalo, Seffarine, Al Bilali Soudan, Son Rompe Pera, Kaleta & Super Yamba, Cha Wa and many more. Also returning is Ragamala, the all-night presentation of Indian classical music and the Global Peace Picnic. From Sept. 30-Oct. 9 at various venues around the city. Admission is free. For more information, visit worldmusicfestivalchicago.org.

The Head and the Heart. Shervin Lainez

In its 2019 album, “Living Mirage,” indie folk band The Head and the Heart began redefining its sound with frontman Jonathan Russell working with writers outside the band and trying on bigger pop melodies. Now with “Every Shade of Blue,” released earlier this year, the band continues on this path while also reaching back to its Sub Pop days. Shakey Graves opens the show at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Dr. Tickets: $33. Visit livenation.com.

Movies

“Gremlins 2: The New Batch” Amblin Entertainment

Music Box of Horrors: Scared Stupid is a full month (Oct. 1-31) of movie madness, special guests and other surprises at the Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. The horror fest begins with a “Final Destination” all-night marathon and ends with Rob Zombie’s “House of 1000 Corpses.” In between there’s “Cornshucker,” “Masque of the Red Death,” “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night,” “Gremlins 2: The New Batch,” “Scream Blacula Scream,” “Nosferatu” and more. Admission: $11-$20; festival passes available. For a full schedule, visit musicboxtheatre.com.

Museums

“Dark Testament: A Century of Black Writers on Justice” is featured at the American Writers Museum. AWMeg

“Dark Testament: A Century of Black Writers on Justice” is an immersive exhibit that explores racial injustice in America through the work of Black American writers from the end of the Civil War through the civil rights movement, including Frederick Douglass, Ida B. Wells, Maya Angelou, James Baldwin and more. To Sept. 17, 2023, at American Writers Museum, 180 N. Michigan. Admission: $14, children under 12 free. Visit americanwritersmuseum.org.

Luis Fitch, “El diente de oro (Gold Tooth),” 2015. NMMA Permanent Collection | Gift of the artist/Michael Tropea Photo

The annual Day of the Dead exhibit, “Dia de Muertos: Memories & Offerings,” is a one-of-a-kind display of traditional and contemporary art all steeped in Mexican traditions. Along with the artworks, this year there are ofrendas (altars) honoring those killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas and those killed in the war in Ukraine. To Dec. 11 at National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th. Admission is free. Visit nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org.

Fall/Halloween Doings

Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest. LPZOO

Celebrate autumn at Lincoln Park Zoo’s Fall Fest, an event featuring a Pumpkin Walk, professional pumpkin carvers, a Harvest Maze, a Ferris wheel and other rides, a drag story time, a Lionel Train Adventure and more. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays Sept. 30-Oct. 30, and Monday, Oct. 10, at Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark. Free but various attractions require tickets ($4). Visit lpzoo.org.

“Nightmare on Clark Street” is set for Deuce’s Major League Bar. Courtesy Deuce’s Major League Bar