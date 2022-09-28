Man shot and killed while driving in Douglas neighborhood on South Side

A man was fatally shot while driving in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side Tuesday night, police said.
The man, 30, was driving east in the 200 block of East 31st Street when someone in a white sedan fired shots around 10:15 p.m., according to police. His name has not been released.
The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There is no one in custody. Police didn’t release further details.
Charges filed against man shot by police after allegedly entering a Homan Square CPD facility, grabbing guns and aiming them at cops
The Latest
A man was fatally shot while driving in the Douglas neighborhood Tuesday night.
He wants wife to talk as though there’s another man in bed, and gets frustrated when she resists.
‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’: Telekinetic woman flees in a thriller of striking colors and compelling characters
Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson and Ed Skrein play some of the people who encounter the runaway with supernatural powers.
Korchinski made some smart decisions in his 19:02 of ice time, but the Hawks lost to the Blues 4-1.