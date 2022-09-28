The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Man shot and killed while driving in Douglas neighborhood on South Side

The man, 30, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot and killed while driving in Douglas neighborhood on South Side
They were take no area hospitals.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot while driving in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side Tuesday night, police said.

The man, 30, was driving east in the 200 block of East 31st Street when someone in a white sedan fired shots around 10:15 p.m., according to police. His name has not been released.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no one in custody. Police didn’t release further details.

Next Up In News
1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
Well-known West Side house staying, but distinctive pink trim is going
Charges filed against man shot by police after allegedly entering a Homan Square CPD facility, grabbing guns and aiming them at cops
‘He’s very strong.’ 13-year-old continues recovery after being shot in his head on Lower West Side
Brad Lynch, award-winning Chicago architect, dies at 64
Eight-week health and fitness challenge kicks off in Garfield Park
The Latest
A 17-year-old boy was shot July 3, 2021 in West Pullman.
Crime
1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
A man was fatally shot while driving in the Douglas neighborhood Tuesday night.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband turns me off with kinky request in bedroom
He wants wife to talk as though there’s another man in bed, and gets frustrated when she resists.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
MLBM3340_.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’: Telekinetic woman flees in a thriller of striking colors and compelling characters
Kate Hudson, Craig Robinson and Ed Skrein play some of the people who encounter the runaway with supernatural powers.
By Richard Roeper
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Korchinski_1.jpg
Blackhawks
Kevin Korchinski makes Blackhawks debut in preseason opener
Korchinski made some smart decisions in his 19:02 of ice time, but the Hawks lost to the Blues 4-1.
By Ben Pope
 