Man shot and killed while driving in Douglas neighborhood on South Side

A man was fatally shot while driving in the Douglas neighborhood on the South Side Tuesday night, police said.

The man, 30, was driving east in the 200 block of East 31st Street when someone in a white sedan fired shots around 10:15 p.m., according to police. His name has not been released.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no one in custody. Police didn’t release further details.

