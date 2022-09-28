The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
AP Week 6 Illinois high school football rankings

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By  Associated Press
   
Lincoln-Way East’s Carter Nair, right, kicks an extra poin out of the hold of Jimmy Curtin.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (10) (5-0) 109 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (5-0) 99 2

3. Glenbard West (5-0) 89 4

4. York (5-0) 75 8

5. Warren (4-1) 38 3

6. O’Fallon (4-1) 32 5

(tie) Maine South (3-2) 32 7

8. Glenbrook South (5-0) 25 9

9. Marist (3-2) 21 NR

10. Neuqua Valley (4-1) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 19, Bolingbrook 17, Plainfield North 14, Naperville North 9, South Elgin 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (11) (5-0) 110 1

2. Hersey (5-0) 91 9

3. Prospect (4-1) 69 2

4. St. Rita (3-2) 68 4

5. Pekin (5-0) 60 5

6. Wheaton North (4-1) 53 7

7. St. Charles North (4-1) 41 NR

8. Hononegah (5-0) 31 10

9. Jacobs (4-1) 30 3

10. Batavia (3-2) 27 8

Others receiving votes: Downers Grove North 11, Geneva 9, Lake Zurich 5.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (12) (3-2) 120 1

2. Simeon (5-0) 103 2

3. Lemont (5-0) 85 3

4. Prairie Ridge (4-1) 77 4

5. Crete-Monee (3-2) 73 6

6. Notre Dame (4-1) 57 7

7. Chatham Glenwood (4-1) 46 5

8. Wauconda (5-0) 36 T10

9. Belvidere North (5-0) 27 NR

10. Normal West (4-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Carmel 7, Kenwood 7, St. Ignatius 6, Cary-Grove 2, Antioch 1, Champaign Centennial 1.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morris (6) (5-0) 113 1

2. Kankakee (4) (4-1) 94 2

3. Sycamore (1) (5-0) 88 4

4. Mahomet-Seymour (1) (5-0) 84 3

5. Peoria (5-0) 73 5

6. Morgan Park (5-0) 68 6

7. Glenbard South (5-0) 44 7

8. Highland (4-1) 29 9

(tie) Nazareth (2-3) 29 8

10. Sterling (4-1) 18 10

Others receiving votes: St. Patrick 6, Mascoutah 5, Rockford Boylan 4, Mount Vernon 3, Kaneland 2.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (12) (5-0) 120 2

2. Richmond-Burton (5-0) 98 3

3. Joliet Catholic (4-1) 91 1

4. St. Francis (5-0) 88 4

5. Rochester (4-1) 67 5

6. Stillman Valley (5-0) 62 6

7. Wheaton Academy (5-0) 54 7

8. Carterville (5-0) 35 8

9. Genoa-Kingston (4-1) 20 9

10. Macomb (5-0) 15 10

Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 4, Breese Central 4, Columbia 2.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (11) (4-1) 128 1

2. Williamsville (1) (5-0) 108 2

3. Reed-Custer (1) (5-0) 97 3

4. Princeton (5-0) 96 4

5. Byron (4-1) 69 5

6. Mt. Carmel, Ill. (5-0) 65 6

7. Fairbury Prairie Central (5-0) 53 7

8. Eureka (5-0) 48 8

9. Seneca (5-0) 21 T10

10. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-0) 17 9

Others receiving votes: Tolono Unity 10, Durand-Pecatonica 3.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (11) (5-0) 128 1

2. St. Teresa (2) (5-0) 118 2

3. Maroa-Forsyth (5-0) 101 3

4. Bismarck-Henning (5-0) 86 4

5. North-Mac (5-0) 85 5

6. Rockridge (4-1) 59 7

7. Downs Tri-Valley (4-1) 41 8

8. Knoxville (4-1) 23 6

9. Carmi White County (5-0) 22 10

10. Johnston City (5-0) 21 9

Others receiving votes: Nashville 15, Pana 8, Vandalia 6, Mercer County 2.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (13) (5-0) 130 1

2. Colfax Ridgeview (5-0) 111 3

3. Camp Point Central (5-0) 98 4

(tie) Hope Academy (5-0) 98 5

5. Athens (4-1) 60 2

6. Shelbyville (5-0) 57 8

7. St. Bede (5-0) 56 7

8. Greenfield-Northwestern (5-0) 33 NR

(tie) Fulton (3-2) 33 6

10. Ottawa Marquette (4-1) 17 10

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 12, Gilman Iroquois West 5, Forreston 2, Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield 2, Aurora Christian 1.

