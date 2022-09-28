The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Lou Adams hired as Rich’s new basketball coach

It didn’t take long for Rich to replace Jamere Dismukes as basketball coach. The school hired former Orr and Englewood coach Lou Adams on Wednesday.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Lou Adams hired as Rich’s new basketball coach
Lou Adams coaching Orr in 2018.

Lou Adams coaching Orr in 2018.

Sun-Times file photo

Adams turned Orr into a powerhouse, winning three state championships in his 12 years at the helm. He stepped down after last season.

“I wanted to take a little time after Orr and see if the right opportunity opened up,” Adams said. “I couldn’t believe the facility at Rich. They might have the best one in the state of Illinois. It’s a very exciting situation.”

The Rich gym was redone two years ago and the school recently completed construction of a fieldhouse with three regulation wood courts.

Dismuskes took over at Rich in the spring but never coached a game at the school. He left for Homewood-Flossmoor last week.

Adams says the players were pleased that the coaching saga was over.

“They were happy to see me,” Adams said. “I didn’t know if they would know me. I talked to them and the parents for about an hour and a half. It was a good meeting. They have a lot of talent.”

Senior Ray Austin and junior Tyler Wooten are expected to be the Raptors’ top players this season.

Adams, who lives on the South Side, will continue to work at Orr and just be coaching at Rich.

“It’s going to be a little strange coaching in the suburbs and not the Public League,” Adams said.

