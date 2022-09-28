Rapper Coolio, known for hit ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ dies at 59

Rapper, producer and actor Coolio has died. He was 59.

The rapper’s longtime manager, Jarel Posey, confirmed to TMZ.com and Variety that he was found dead in the home of a friend early Wednesday evening in Los Angeles.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. in Monessen, Pennsylvania in 1963 and raised in Compton, California, Coolio rose to fame beginning in the mid-1990s with such releases as “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “It Takes a Thief,” among others.

The Grammy-winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” single, a reworking of Stevie Wonder’s song “Pastime Paradise,” exploded on the music scene following its use in the 1995 film “Dangerous Minds.” The charttopper also won best rap video and best video from a film at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. It was listed as No. 98 on Billboard’s list of Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs.

One of the nicest dudes I’ve known.

Good people. R.I.P. Coolio 🕊 🌹 🕊 pic.twitter.com/yQF9ZonbKA — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) September 29, 2022

Coolio was nominated for five other Grammys during his career.

His career took off with the 1994 release of his debut album on Tommy Boy Records, “It Takes a Thief.” It’s opening track, “Fantastic Voyage,” would reach No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to IMDB, Coolio had dozens of film credits to his name. Younger fans may recognize his work from his theme song and intro to the Nickelodeon comedy series “Kenan & Kel.”

He also turned up in guest spots on such series as “Martin,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “The Nanny,” “V.I.P.,” the Chicago-based “Early Edition,” “Charmed” and “Joey.” On the long-running animated series “Futurama,” he provided the voice of the Kwanzaabot, a recurring character.

Among his movie credits was the notorious 1997 flop “An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn,” which teamed Coolio up with fellow rapper Chuck D in the roles of brothers who made movies together.

The rapper was in Chicago last month for an afternoon set at Riot Fest.

The cause of death has not been released.

