The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
College Sports Sports Columnists

Northwestern unveils plans for new football stadium. In two words: smaller, better

The price tag is hefty for a 35,000-seat venue — down from Ryan Field’s current 47,000-plus, already the lowest seating capacity in the Big Ten — but there’s big-time ambition behind what the school describes as a “world-class home.”

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Northwestern unveils plans for new football stadium. In two words: smaller, better
Indiana State v Northwestern

Northwestern’s football game-day experience will soon be getting better, according to plans for a reported $800 million stadium.

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

A state-of-the-art football stadium is coming to Evanston, pending approval from the city.

But a promised state-of-the-art game-day experience, let alone winning Northwestern football teams to go with it? We’d all be wise to wait and see on those fronts.

A massive project involving the demolition of Ryan Field after the 2023 season and the construction of a new, privately funded stadium at the same site — to be completed in time for the start of the 2026 season — was approved last week by the university’s board of trustees. Crain’s estimated the cost of the project at $800 million.

That’s a hefty price tag for what’s planned as a 35,000-seat venue — down from Ryan Field’s current 47,000-plus, already the lowest seating capacity in the Big Ten — but there’s big-time ambition behind what the school describes as a “world-class home” that will deliver a “best-in-the-nation experience” for fans and players.

The new Ryan Field would be the third-smallest Power Five stadium based on current capacities — exceeding only those at Duke and Wake Forest — and would, according to Northwestern, be the first Power Five stadium built without public money this century. Namesakes Patrick and Shirley Ryan and family donated $480 million to the school last year as part of a fundraising campaign that raised $6.1 billion.

“I have no doubt that the privately funded stadium will be a game-changer for our football program, athletics department and the community,” athletic director Derrick Gragg said in an official statement.

But there are several key questions, chief among them: Could there be a stadium swanky enough to make Northwestern football fans out of sports fans in the area who have demonstrated clearly to this point that they just aren’t interested?

The Big Ten has three stadiums (at Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State) that seat over 100,000. It has two others (at Nebraska and Wisconsin) in the 80,000s and three others (at Michigan State, Iowa and Illinois) above 60,000. Ryan Field is the only stadium in the league with fewer than 50,000 seats, and still it’s routinely emptier than most of the others. And the more full it is, the reason, without fail, is there are more fans who traveled to cheer on the visiting school.

The artist’s renderings of the new stadium sent out by the school portray, of course, a full-house crowd that’s a beautiful ocean of purple. In reality, it’s probably never going to look close to that.

Also, where will the Wildcats play “home” games in 2024 and 2025? According to a university source, any stadium that can accommodate 20,000 fans could be considered. Soldier Field is an obvious possibility, but there are never-ending problems with the grass field there — hadn’t you heard? — that make the idea of Saturday and Sunday games there throughout the season almost laughable based on what we know now.

Wrigley Field and Guaranteed Rate Field have teams that play in September, though potentially not very much at all in October. SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview? A game at Northern Illinois here, one at Notre Dame there? It’s all speculation.

Some pluses: The new stadium design will bring fans closer to the field, a tight, yet apparently quite comfortable (seatbacks for everyone!) squeeze that should help fans engage more with the action. Also, the stadium and stadium campus will host concerts, plays, seasonal festivals, holiday events, movie nights and other nice things.

Then again, Evanston is a funny place when it comes to football, crowds, traffic, noise and the like. In many college towns, the chaos of football Saturdays is expected and embraced. Folks in lovely Evanston tend not to be as enthusiastic about the inconveniences therein. Thus, Northwestern is taking pains to “address public concerns” as part of the rollout of its plan.

For example, the school is touting a “landscaping buffer and a state-of-the-art stadium canopy” to “reduce the impacts of noise and light on the neighborhood.”

Reduce the noise? Dim the lights? Really?

That doesn’t sound like big-time college football at all.

Next Up In College Sports
Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald ‘incredibly motivated’ by early losses, but is that enough?
Top 5 remains unchanged in AP Top 25 college football poll
Northwestern drops third consecutive game in loss to Miami (Ohio)
Drew Pyne clicks as Notre Dame powers past North Carolina
Just Sayin’: Why did Guardians outclass the White Sox? It starts with Terry Francona
Big Game Hunting: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa get out of the gate in Big Ten West race
The Latest
Coolio performs his set during the third day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Sept. 18 in Chicago. The rapper died Wednesday at the age of 59.
Music
Rapper Coolio dies at 59
The rapper was in Chicago last month for a set at Riot Fest.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
1424046946.jpg
Transportation
Chicago area transit systems reach pre-pandemic milestone with combined 1 million weekday riders
“It’s heartening to see ridership consistently increase and break records, and we’re committed to continuing to improve the system,” said Leanne Redden, executive director of the Regional Transportation Authority.
By Manny Ramos
 
Diego Uribe (left) and Jafeth Ramos.
Crime
Woman testifies of watching ex-boyfriend charged in killing 6 family members
But a defense attorney says the slayings in a Gage Park home could not have been done alone, instead suggesting the killers were “four masked men.”
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki rejoined the team on Tuesday, after the birth of his first child.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki on 2023 expectations: ‘The most important is winning’
Suzuki was on a hot streak when he went on the paternity list. Now, he’s back.
By Maddie Lee
 
Lou Adams coaching Orr in 2018.
High School Basketball
Lou Adams hired as Rich’s new basketball coach
It didn’t take long for Rich to replace Jamere Dismukes as basketball coach. The school hired former Orr and Englewood coach Lou Adams on Wednesday.
By Michael O’Brien
 