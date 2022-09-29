Mayor needs to learn how to take criticism

We knew that Lori Lightfoot would be feisty. She made that clear while campaigning. But lately she has developed a habit of telling anyone who questions her to educate themselves. This would include a Crain’s Chicago Business reporter who called her West and South Side plans more show than go. Educate yourself, Madame Mayor. He said “mostly,” not “nothing” has happened when referring to the Invest South/West program.

A new food hub in Englewood is nice. Is that all the residents there need? Where are the jobs and affordable housing needed on both the South and West sides? More is needed than just McDonald’s coming downtown and a new high school in Chinatown. So if you don’t like anyone questioning you, you’re either not doing enough or in the wrong business.

Laurence Siegel, Manteno

Abortion is about the rights of a person

Sun-Times’ reader Bill Hartman argues that abortion should be illegal with exceptions limited to “rape, incest and life of the mother.”Many “pro-life” adherents argue there should be no exceptions.

To me, the question is not when does life begin, but when does a person become a person.

A being at conception is a potential person, not an actual person.Two months after conception, the being is the size of a watermelon seed.It is completely dependent on one and only one actual person, its potential mother, until it reaches the stage where it could survive outside of that person.

The rights of the actual person, and not the potential one, should be paramount.

Kevin Coughlin, Evanston

Trump comes through

Unable to scare off pesky predators from my garden, I resorted to constructing a scarecrow in the image of Donald Trump.

Not only did it scare away the usual array of birds and flying insects, but cats, raccoons, skunks, squirrels,door-to-door salespeople and an annoying neighbor I’ve been trying to avoid for years.

It would seem I owe the disgraced, ex-president anapology for ever questioning his place in a civilized society, but then who could have guessed it’d be at the end of a long, wooden pole.

Bob Ory, Elgin

