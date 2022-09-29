The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
MLB Sports

Roger Maris Jr. calls Aaron Judge the true home run king

Judge tied the AL record with his 61st homer on Wednesday. Maris Jr. earlier said he considers Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds home run totals to be illegitimate. “I think most people do.”

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Roger Maris Jr. calls Aaron Judge the true home run king
The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrates his record-tying 61st home run.

The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrates his record-tying 61st home run.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO — Roger Maris Jr. considers the home run feats of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa to be illegitimate and says Aaron Judge should be recognized as the holder of the big league season standard if the New York Yankees slugger hits No. 62.

“He should be revered for being the actual single-season home run champ,” Maris said after Judge hit his 61st on Wednesday night to match Roger Maris’ record-setting total with the Yankees in 1961. “I mean, that’s really who he is if he hits 62, and I think that’s what needs to happen. I think baseball needs to look at the records and I think baseball should do something.”

Roger Maris, who died in 1985 at age 51, broke the record of 60 set by Babe Ruth in 1927. Maris’ mark stood until McGwire hit 70 for St. Louis in 1998, and that was topped by Barry Bonds’ 73 for San Francisco in 2001.

McGwire also hit 65 in 1999, and Sammy Sosa had seasons of 66, 64 and 63 for the Cubs from 1998-2001.

McGwire admitted using steroids, while Bonds and Sosa maintained they didn’t knowingly use performance-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball began drug-testing with penalties in 2004.

The younger Maris and some of his relatives were in St. Louis when McGwire hit his 62nd in 1998.

“I couldn’t be happier for him,” Maris said at the time.

Asked Wednesday whether he considers McGwire and Bonds home run totals to be illegitimate, Maris answered yes.

“I do,” he said. “I think most people do.”

Maris sees Judge as a player worthy of praise.

“I can’t think of anybody better that baseball can look up to than Aaron Judge,” he said.

Maris has attended every game since Judge hit No. 60 on Sept. 20. He plans to be in the Bronx on Friday when the Yankees open a three-game series against Baltimore and doesn’t expect to wait long for another historic homer.

“You can tell he’s back and he’s ready to go now,” Maris said. “I think it will happen in New York. That’s where you want it to happen, that’s where I want it to happen. I think the city of New York deserves it. The fans deserve it. I think it would be great for baseball if it happens in New York.”

Maris had a message for Judge in their postgame meeting.

“Get to New York and hit 62 and knock the top off Yankee Stadium,” Maris recalled telling him. “It’s going to be fun.”

Next Up In MLB
As losing streak reaches eight, White Sox officially eliminated from playoff contention
Rookie Hayden Wesneski stays ‘on a roll’ in Cubs’ 4-2 win against Phillies
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki on 2023 expectations: ‘The most important is winning’
White Sox need Luis Robert, Tim Anderson on the field in 2023
Biggest disappointments in Chicago sports history? The 2022 White Sox are in their own category
Cardinals defeat Brewers to capture NL Central title
The Latest
CARJACKING_093022_3.jpg
Crime
Woman killed when suspected carjackers crash into her car while fleeing Chicago police in South Lawndale
Four suspects were arrested and are believed to have stolen at least three vehicles before they struck a Toyota driven by the 55-year-old woman.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sixty-three percent of Chicago residents do not have dental insurance, 64% of Illinois residents list cost as a barrier to receiving oral care, while an estimated 40% of Illinois adults reported not visiting a dentist or dental clinic within the past year, according to data from the state, American Dental Association Health Policy Institute and the United Health Foundation.
Other Views
State agency needs to act so more underserved residents can get dental care
For months, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has failed to finalize the regulatory rules required by the law that was passed last summer to enable more dentists to treat patients at free dental clinics.
By State Rep. Lakesia Collins
 
Playwright Rebecca Gilman’s politically-charged “Swing State” begins previews on Oct. 7 at the Goodman Theatre.
Theater
Rebecca Gilman achieves milestone at Goodman Theatre with politically charged ‘Swing State’
In mere synopsis, “Swing State” sounds — as do many of Gilman’s plays when abbreviated to plot points — heavy, potentially grim and more about provoking thought than providing entertainment.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Giants running back Saquon Barkley rushes against the Bears on Jan. 2.
Bears
Bears predictions: Week 4 at Giants
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday at the Giants:
By Patrick FinleyRick Telander, and 4 more
 
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
1 killed, 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday
A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 