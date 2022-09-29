Week 6’s top high school football games

No. 4 Glenbard West at No. 6 York, 7:30 p.m. Friday

This was the matchup last year that showed York had arrived. TheDukes won 12-10 in Glen Ellyn, earning their first victory in the series since 2007 and clinching their first IHSA playoff berth since 2011. Dual-threat quarterback Matt Vezza, who had 245 total yards in that win, is back and is one of a number of offensive difference makers for York (5-0, 3-0). And don’t forget the Dukes’ defense, which has allowed 38 points all season. Junior back Julius Ellens of Glenbard West (5-0, 3-0) has been one of theseason’s breakout stars, running behind a big, experiencedoffensive line. The Hilltoppers are the third straight unbeaten opponent for York, which beat Downers North in overtime and then knockedoff Lyons last week.

No. 2 Loyola at No. 11 Marist, 7:30 p.m. Friday

It’s round two for the CCL/ESCC Blue and the spotlight here could be on a pair of senior quarterbacks. Colgate recruitJake Stearney of Loyola (5-0, 1-0) has a 135.6 QB rating with 1,035 yards and 18 TDs to go along with a 73% completion rate. Declan Forde leads a deep receiving corps with 16 catches for 349 yards and seven TDs. Dermot Smyth of Marist (3-2, 0-1), a starting receiver last season, has completed 67% of his passes for 881 yards and eight TDs with a 118.8 rating. Mike Donegan has caught five of those touchdowns.

No. 1 Mount Carmel at Brother Rice, 7 p.m. Friday

The top-ranked Caravan (5-0, 1-0 CCL/ESCC Blue) have allowed only 27 points all season, including 17 vs. St. Ignatius last week. Two Division I recruits — lineman Asher Tomaszewski (Kansas State) and edge rusher Danny Novickas (Ohio) — set the tone on defense. Quarterback Blainey Dowling leads the Mount Carmel offense, which averages 40 points a game. Brother Rice (3-2, 0-1), whose losses are to St. Rita and Loyola, is mostly young but has senior Roderick Pierce, a Wisconsin recruit, anchoring the defensive line.

No. 20 Homewood-Flossmoor at No. 10 Bolingbrook, 6 p.m. Friday

This is part of a pivotal two-game stretch for Homewood-Flossmoor (4-1, 1-0), which has won four straight since a season-opening loss to Naperville North. The Vikings are looking to get back into the Southwest Suburban Blue conversation after having a string of 10 straight IHSA playoff berths snapped last season. Good showings here and next week vs. Lincoln-Way East could help the cause for H-F, whose defense is led by Miami (Ohio)-bound linebacker Christian McKinney. Bolingbrook (3-2, 1-1) has three lopsided wins along with competitive losses to unbeatens Simeon and Lincoln-Way East. Freshman quarterback Jonas Williams has been putting up big numbers all season.

No. 14 Maine South at No. 21 Glenbrook South, 7 p.m. Friday

Maine South is 3-2 (1-0 in the CSL South) with a 19-17 loss to Warren and a 42-41 defeat to Prospect. Hawks quarterback Jack DeFillippis is coming off a three-touchdown game against Glenbrook North. Maine South has won 26 straight conference games dating back to 2016. Glenbrook South (5-0, 1-0) has been on the right side of its two close games, edging Sandburg 15-14 and Palatine 43-42.