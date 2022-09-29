The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Fire closes ramp from outbound Dan Ryan to outbound Stevenson

Inspectors were checking the ramp for damage Thursday morning.

By  Mitch Dudek
 Updated  
Inspectors are assessing the damage to the feeder ramp from the outbound Dan Ryan to the outbound Stevenson Expressway.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Drivers trying to reach the outbound Stevenson Expressway from downtown are in for a headache.

A feeder ramp connecting the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway to the outbound Stevenson Expressway closed early Thursday morning due to a fire and will remained closed until inspectors determine whether it’s safe.

“When will it reopen and what repairs will be necessary, I don’t know,” Illinois Department of Transportation spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said Thursday afternoon. “We won’t know until inspectors get back to us, which could be later today.”

In the meantime, motorists are being rerouted east toward Lake Shore Drive where they will exit at King Drive in order to get on the outbound Stevenson Expressway, Castaneda said.

“Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers areurged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limitsand be on the alert for workers and equipment,” according to IDOT.

The Chicago Fire Department wasn’t able to provide any information about the fire.

