Man killed in Hyde Park shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Hyde Park on the South Side.

About 9:20 p.m., the 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a male approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.