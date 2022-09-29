The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Man killed in Hyde Park shooting

He was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a male approached him and fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were shot, one fatally, November 19, 2021 in West Englewood.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Hyde Park on the South Side.

About 9:20 p.m., the 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a male approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito pitched five innings of two-run ball Thursday against the Twins.
White Sox
White Sox finding out just how cruel baseball can be
“I could never have predicted I would have struggled this bad,” Lucas Giolito said of his disappointing 2022 season
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot denied a bid for the relocated General Iron to reopen on the Southeast Side after community protest. The owner is challenging the decision, saying it was purely political.
Environment
General Iron lawyers say draft approval shows Lightfoot denial was wrong
Lawyers for the metal shredder’s owner will ask two city officials under oath why the Southeast Side business was not permitted to open.
By Brett Chase
 
Crowds of people walk across a busy intersection in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.
Columnists
Bringing big-city downtowns back to life, with affordable housing
In San Francisco, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Washington and elsewhere city officials are trying to figure out what to do with the commercial real estate ghost towns left behind by COVID-19.
By S. E. Cupp
 
merlin_108580404.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Pilsen activist’s fight to close scrap-medal shredder, CTU’s mayoral endorsement and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Inspectors are assessing the damage to the feeder ramp from the outbound Dan Ryan to the outbound Stevenson Expressway.
Transportation
Fire closes ramp from outbound Dan Ryan to outbound Stevenson
Inspectors were checking the ramp for damage Thursday morning.
By Mitch Dudek
 