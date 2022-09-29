The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
19 players, five assistant coaches suspended by CPS after Kenwood-Morgan Park postgame fight

Chicago Public Schools announced the final punishments for Kenwood and Morgan Park’s football teams on Thursday. The teams had a large fight on Saturday after they played at Lane Stadium.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Officials direct players and coaches during an altercation between Morgan Park and Kenwood.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Ten players from Morgan Park and three assistant coaches are suspended for one game. Nine players from Kenwood and two assistant coaches are suspended for one game. CPS did not release any names.

According to Illinois High School Association rules, a player has to miss the next scheduled game if he is ejected from a game.

After the game on Saturday, Morgan Park football coach Chris James estimated that 18-20 players had been ejected. So it appears CPS didn’t add any additional punishments or suspensions on top of what IHSA rules required.

CPS released the following statement with the list of consequences:

“We hold our coaches and players to the highest standard of sportsmanship and respect, and unfortunately, certain members of our community violated those standards this past weekend. Both schools’ administration has apologized to District leadership and the community for their coaches’ and students’ behavior and have since taken steps within their buildings and with the support of the District to ensure all parties understand the unacceptable nature of their behavior and what can be done in the future to prevent any future incidents.”

Kenwood faces Brooks (1-4) at Lane Stadium on Saturday at 4 p.m. Morgan Park plays Hubbard (0-5) at 4 p.m. at Gately Stadium. The Broncos and Mustangs will be heavily favored to win despite the missing players.

The suspended players will not be allowed to attend the games.

